From Gigachad To Rizz: Gen Alpha’s Internet Slang Will Make You Feel Ancient

The internet is evolving at lightning speed, and with it, so is the language. Just when millennials and even Gen Z thought they had mastered the art of online lingo, Gen Alpha has swooped in with a whole new set of slang that’s leaving older generations utterly baffled.

Gigachad, Rizz, and More: What Do They Even Mean?

Gen Alpha—the youngest digital natives—are shaping internet culture in real-time, coining and popularizing slang words that spread like wildfire across social media. Here are some of the biggest terms dominating the scene:

Gigachad – Originally used to describe ultra-masculine, confident men with "sigma" energy, this term has evolved into a way of referring to someone who is peak-level awesome in any field.

Rizz – Short for "charisma," this term is all about someone’s ability to flirt or impress others with their charm. If you have "W rizz," you’re winning at social interactions.

Skibidi – A completely absurd yet viral word inspired by the "Skibidi Toilet" meme, often used humorously or as a random exclamation.

Gyatt – A term used to express excitement or admiration, particularly for someone’s appearance.

Bet – A cooler way of saying "okay" or "I agree." It can also be used sarcastically, much like "sure" in millennial speak.

NPC – Short for "Non-Playable Character," this is used to describe someone who acts robotic, predictable, or unaware, like a background character in a video game.

Why Are Millennials Struggling to Keep Up?

Unlike millennials, who grew up in an era of SMS texting and Facebook posts, Gen Alpha has been raised on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and AI-driven trends that change overnight. Their lingo is hyper-adaptive, often influenced by meme culture, gaming, and rapid content consumption.

Millennials may still be clinging to words like "lit" and "slay," but Gen Alpha has already moved on. Keeping up requires active engagement in their digital world—whether it’s scrolling through TikTok or decoding the latest meme.

Should You Start Using Gen Alpha Slang?

The truth is, language evolves, and each generation brings its own unique touch. While it can be fun to sprinkle in some new terms, authenticity is key. If you’re forcing a "gigachad" or "W rizz" into your conversations without truly understanding them, you might just end up looking like an "NPC" yourself.

At the end of the day, slang is a reflection of culture, and Gen Alpha is defining their own. So, whether you embrace the change or stick to your millennial roots, just remember—language is meant to be fun, not forced.

