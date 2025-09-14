From Lattes To Laptops: How Gen Z Redefines Workplace Energy

Imagine the room of a 12th grader a day before exams. A Table, Books, A coffee cup, or an energy drink. The student pouring over the books with headphones on, with music in years playing from the phone. Next to the books is the laptop, where a group chat is open. Even while studying the teen is connected with friends,

Cut to office space.

A young professional sitting on a ‘chosen workstation’. Today wanted to sit closer to the window. Sipping steaming latte. Has multiple windows open on the laptop. Answering a client’s query with the client and participating in light team banter online at the same time.

What’s common in the above two scenarios?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Studies or work can be made fun and enjoyable, done in place of comfort while engaging with people we want to.

And that’s what Gen Z are looking for in workplaces.

With every sip and click, they remind us that work and comfort can co-exist. Work need not be a punishment. It can be a fun, even luxurious activity, carried out while sipping your favorite beverage, while chatting with friends, sharing a joke or discussing ESG or life’s purpose.

At first glance, someone may say, "They're not focused," or, "they don't take work seriously." But let’s take a closer look. They do take work seriously. They simply do not make it the core of their existence. It is a part of their life, and so is their music, their friends, their hobbies and so much else.

Gen Z introduces a new rhythm to the team. They may say, "Can we work on this together?" And help break silos. Or "Can we take five to clear our heads?" And help break the vicious cycle of burnout. Their questions create a culture of curiosity, questioning status quo and pushing boundaries to open new avenues.

So, how do we support that?

First, let's give them the room to be themselves. A comfortable corner for that latte, a quiet area for reflective concentration. It doesn't cost much. It just takes understanding without judgement.

Second, let’s listen to them.. When they suggest a better way to do something, let’s try their idea and it might work. Sonica Aron, Founder & Managing Partner, Marching shares insights

When they say, “I need a break,” maybe it's time to recognise that we weren't asking for these breaks out of habit or fear, at least someone has taken an initiative for everyone’s well being, and we could all do with a break. That break may be a short walk, a quick chat, or a breath. And that little pause often brings out better thinking.

Third, let's guide them in simple ways. Let's start appreciating their way of working, their style of initiation, their thought process of how they think about work life balance, their ideas. Because we all know Gen Z is smart and eager to learn. They appreciate when we show them why things matter, not just how. For example, “We send this report because our team needs to know the complete picture,” or, “We answer these questions so others don’t get stuck.” Sharing the “why” helps them care even more.

And let’s celebrate them openly. If someone solved a problem or came up with a bright idea, let’s say it. A shout-out or a quick “great job” means a lot. It helps them know they are valued.

Organisations that have evolved as the workforce demographics have evolved have become flexible, People-centric, productive and respectful. The evolution has been both systemic and cultural, with leaders activity owning the change.

Change takes time and can start with baby steps. Like starting to listen. Being curious. Being flexible. Allowing questions. One sip and click at a time.

Kalpesh Banker, Managing Partner at EduShine Search Partner adds, "Gen Z is bringing a new perspective to the workplace, causing a tectonic shift in the well-established, conventional practices. The days of strict shifts, stiff suits, and grinding schedules are fading. Gen Z is stepping into the workplace, and they’re bringing a whole new energy with them — one that’s not just about work but about balance and flexibility, making work feel less like work. Gen Z doesn’t live by the 'clock & shift' rule. What matters for them isn’t the hours, but the output. If they’re most focused at 10 p.m., then that’s when the magic happens. Conversely, if it’s early morning after a gym session when the focus peaks, then it becomes the time to deliver. In other words, this generation doesn’t chain productivity to a clock. They see it as tied to energy, focus, and mood."

The laptop is the office for Gen Z - for brainstorming, collaboration, and casual chats. Tools like Slack, Notion, Discord, and Figma make it possible to co-create in real time. Instead of waiting three days for an email, they’re like, “Hey, can you check this real quick?”. The laptop isn’t just a tool — it’s a lifeline. For many in Gen Z, mobility is also of paramount importance. They don’t want to be locked in cubicles; they want to work where they feel inspired.

Some Millennials and Gen X managers perceive flexible hours or Zoom calls in casuals as “unprofessional.” They grew up in a world where working late hours was the norm, although even they’re starting to notice: results matter more than appearances. Gen Z’s way is catching on with them as they start to rethink the grind. Energy drinks in meetings might look funny to some, but when the ideas flow and deadlines are met, they are happy to strike a conciliatory note.

Summarily, Gen Z is bringing a significant revolution in the workplace. From the latte to laptops and flexible working, they’re showing that work doesn’t need to be boring or exhausting. Gen Z is leading the workplace shift — with command and swag typical of this generation.