From The Hills To The Plate: Forgotten Recipes Of Uttarakhand

The state's cuisine, deeply rooted in its mountainous terrain and agrarian lifestyle, features dishes that are simple, wholesome, and packed with flavor.

However, many of these age-old recipes are now fading into obscurity, overshadowed by modern culinary trends. In this article, we delve into 5 forgotten recipes of Uttarakhand shared by to Chef Prateek Agrawal, Executive Chef, Hilton Garden Inn, bringing the timeless flavors of the hills back to the plate.

Mandua Ki Roti (Finger Millet Flatbread)

It is a traditional recipe from the Uttarakhand region of India. Mandua (also known as Ragi or Finger Millet) is highly nutritious, gluten-free, and a good source of iron, calcium, and fiber. Here's how you can make it:

Ingredients:

• Mandua (Finger millet flour) – 2 cups

• Water – 1 cup (or as needed)

• Salt – to taste

• Ghee or oil – for cooking (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the dough:

o In a mixing bowl, add 2 cups of mandua flour.

o Add a pinch of salt and, if desired.

o Slowly add water little by little and knead into a smooth and soft dough. The dough should be slightly stiff but not too dry.

o Let it rest for about 10-15 minutes.

Shape the roti:

o Divide the dough into equal-sized balls.

o Dust your rolling surface and rolling pin with a little dry flour (you can use mandua flour itself) to prevent sticking.

o Roll each ball into a round, flat roti (about 6–8 inches in diameter). Be gentle as mandua flour doesn't have gluten, so it can break easily. If it cracks, you can press it with your fingers to fix it.

Cook the roti:

o Heat a tava or griddle over medium heat.

o Once the tava is hot, place the rolled-out roti on it.

o Cook on medium heat for 1-2 minutes until small bubbles start to appear.

o Flip the roti and cook for another 1-2 minutes, pressing lightly with a spatula for even cooking.

o If desired, you can brush the cooked roti with a little ghee or oil for extra flavor.

Serve:

o Serve hot with your favourite chutney, yogurt, or curry.

Aloo Mooli Thechwani

It is a traditional dish from the hills of Uttarakhand. It's a simple yet flavorful dish made with boiled potatoes (aloo) and grated radish (mooli) and is typically eaten with roti or rice. Here's how you can make this delicious recipe:

Ingredients:

• Potatoes (Aloo) – 3 medium-sized, boiled and mashed

• Radish (Mooli) – 1 large, grated

• Green chilies – 2, finely chopped (optional)

• Ginger – 1-inch piece, grated

• Cumin seeds (Jeera) – 1 tsp

• Mustard oil – 2 tbsp

• Salt – to taste

• Turmeric powder (Haldi) – 1/2 tsp

• Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp (optional)

• Coriander powder – 1 tsp

• Fresh coriander leaves – for garnish

• Curd – 4tsp

• Bhaang seeds powder – ¼ tsp

Instructions:

Prepare the Radish:

o Peel and grate the radish. You can either use a grater or a food processor to make the process quicker.

o Once grated, gently squeeze out the excess water from the radish using your hands or a clean cloth.

Cook the Aloo Mooli Thechwani:

o Heat mustard oil in a pan or kadhai on medium heat.

o Add cumin seeds to the hot oil and let them splutter.

o Add finely chopped green chilies (if using) and grated ginger, and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

o Add the grated radish to the pan and sauté it for 4-5 minutes until it softens. You may need to cook it a bit longer if you want it to be softer.

o Add the mashed boiled potatoes to the pan. Mix well with the radish.

o Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Stir everything together.

o Cook the mixture for 5-7 minutes on low to medium heat, stirring occasionally. The radish should release some moisture, which will get absorbed into the potatoes, making the dish flavourful.

o If the mixture feels too dry, you can add a splash of water.

o Thicken it with bhang seeds powder and finish with curd.

Garnish and Serve:

o Once everything is well cooked and combined, check for seasoning and adjust salt and spices to taste.

o Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

o Serve hot with roti, paratha, or rice.

Gahat Ki Churkani

It is a traditional dish from the state of Uttarakhand, made using Gahat (also known as Horse Gram), a highly nutritious legume. It is typically served with roti or rice. Gahat is rich in protein, fiber, and minerals, making it a wholesome addition to any meal. Here's how to make Gahat Ki Churkani:

Ingredients:

• Gahat (Horse Gram) – 1 cup

• Onion – 1 medium, finely chopped

• Tomato – 1 large, finely chopped

• Ginger – 1-inch piece, grated

• Garlic – 4-5 cloves, finely chopped

• Green chilies – 2, finely chopped (optional)

• Cumin seeds (Jeera) – 1 tsp

• Turmeric powder (Haldi) – 1/2 tsp

• Red chili powder – 1 tsp (optional)

• Coriander powder – 1 tsp

• Salt – to taste

• Mustard oil – 2 tbsp (or any cooking oil of your choice)

• Fresh coriander leaves – for garnish

• Water – as needed

Instructions:

Cook the Gahat (Horse Gram):

o Wash the gahat thoroughly and soak it in water for about 4-6 hours or overnight.

o After soaking, drain the water and cook the gahat in a pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. Cook for about 3-4 whistles or until the gahat is soft. If you're not using a pressure cooker, you can cook it in a regular pot, but it may take longer to soften.

o Once cooked, mash the gahat lightly with the back of a spoon or a potato masher. You don’t want it to be fully smooth—some texture should remain.

Prepare the Tempering:

o Heat mustard oil in a pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

o Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

o Add grated ginger, garlic, and green chilies (if using), and sauté for another minute until fragrant.

Add Tomatoes and Spices:

o Add chopped tomatoes to the pan and cook until they soften and the oil starts separating from the mixture.

o Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and coriander powder. Stir well and cook the spices for a minute.

Combine the Gahat and Spice Mixture:

o Add the cooked and mashed gahat to the pan. Mix well with the tempering and spices.

o Add salt to taste and cook the mixture on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the mixture seems too thick, you can add a little water to achieve the desired consistency.

Simmer:

o Let the churkani simmer for another 5-10 minutes, allowing all the flavors to meld together.

o Check for seasoning and adjust salt or spices as needed.

Garnish and Serve:

o Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

o Serve hot with roti, rice, or even steamed rice.

Aloo Pindaloo Ki Tikki

It is a traditional and delicious dish from the hills of Uttarakhand. The "pindaloo" in the name refers to a special type of preparation of boiled potatoes mixed with spices, which is then shaped into tikkis (cutlets) and shallow fried. It’s a crispy and flavorful snack or side dish, often served with chutney or yogurt. Here's how to make it:

Ingredients:

• Boiled Potatoes (Aloo) – 4-5 medium-sized, peeled and mashed

• Pindaloo (Arbi) – 4-5 medium size

• Green Chilies – 2, finely chopped

• Cumin Seeds (Jeera) – 1 tsp

• Coriander powder – 1 tsp

• Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp

• Garam Masala – 1/2 tsp

• Salt – to taste

• Fresh Coriander Leaves – a handful, finely chopped

• Oil – for shallow frying

Instructions:

Prepare the Potato Mixture:

o In a large mixing bowl, mash the boiled potatoes and boil pindaloo until smooth. Ensure there are no lumps.

o Add chopped green chilies, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt to the mashed potatoes.

o Add the fresh coriander leaves . Mix all the ingredients well.

o Let the mixture rest for 10-15 minutes.

Shape the Tikkis:

o Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round balls. Then flatten them gently to form round or oval tikkis (cutlets).

o You can make them as thick or thin as you prefer, but make sure they are of uniform size for even cooking.

Fry the Tikkis:

o Heat a non-stick pan or tava on medium heat and add a little oil to it.

o Once the oil is hot, place the tikkis in the pan. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan; cook them in batches if needed.

o Shallow fry the tikkis, pressing them lightly with a spatula, until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides (about 3-4 minutes on each side).

o Once they are evenly fried, remove the tikkis from the pan and drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Serve:

o Serve the Aloo Pindaloo Ki Tikki hot with green chutney, tamarind chutney, or yogurt.

Jhangora Ki Kheer

It is a traditional dessert from Uttarakhand made with Jhangora (barnyard millet). This sweet dish is similar to rice pudding but uses Jhangora as the base grain. It's a nutritious and flavorful dessert, perfect for festivals, special occasions, or as a comforting treat. Here's how to make Jhangora Ki Kheer:

Ingredients:

• Jhangora (Barnyard Millet) – 1/2 cup

• Full-fat Milk – 4 cups

• Sugar – 1/2 cup (adjust to taste)

• Cardamom powder (Elaichi) – 1/2 tsp

• Chopped nuts (Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios) – 2 tbsp

• Raisins – 1 tbsp

• Ghee – 1 tbsp

• Water – 1 cup (for cooking Jhangora)

Instructions:

Cook the Jhangora (Barnyard Millet):

o Rinse the Jhangora thoroughly under running water to remove any impurities.

o In a saucepan, add 1 cup of water and bring it to a boil.

o Add the Jhangora to the boiling water and cook on low heat until it becomes soft and the water is absorbed (about 10-12 minutes). If needed, you can add a little more water.

o Once cooked, set it aside.

Prepare the Kheer:

o In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee. Add the chopped nuts and raisins, and sauté until they turn golden and crisp. Remove them from the pan and set them aside for garnish.

o In the same pan, add 4 cups of full-fat milk and bring it to a boil.

o Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the heat and add the cooked Jhangora to the milk.

o Stir well and cook on a low flame, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens and the milk reduces slightly (around 15-20 minutes).

Add Sweeteners and Flavour:

o Once the kheer reaches your desired consistency, add the sugar and cardamom powder.

o Stir well to ensure the sugar dissolves completely and the kheer is smooth.

Simmer and Serve:

o Let the kheer simmer for a few more minutes until it thickens slightly and the flavors meld together.

o Turn off the heat and let the kheer cool down a bit.

Garnish and Serve:

o Garnish with the sautéed nuts and raisins.

o Serve the Jhangora Ki Kheer warm or chilled, depending on your preference