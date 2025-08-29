Ganesh Chaturthi: 10 Days 10 Bhog Ideas For Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals across India, especially in Maharashtra. For ten days, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with great devotion, and each day is marked with unique rituals, prayers, and bhog (food offerings). Offering bhog is considered a symbol of love and devotion, as food is believed to be one of the simplest ways to please Bappa. While modaks are his all-time favourite, you can also prepare a variety of sattvic dishes to make each day of Ganesh Utsav special.

Here are 10 delicious bhog ideas for 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Day 1: Ukadiche Modak

Start the festival with the most traditional sweet—steamed rice flour modaks filled with coconut and jaggery. These are believed to be Bappa’s favourite.

Day 2: Puran Poli

This Maharashtrian delicacy made of wheat flour stuffed with sweet chana dal and jaggery filling is a festive must-have.

Day 3: Sabudana Khichdi

A light and sattvic dish, sabudana khichdi made with sago, peanuts, and mild spices makes for a simple yet divine bhog.

Day 4: Coconut Ladoo

Offer soft and fragrant coconut ladoos made with ghee and jaggery or sugar. Their rich taste and texture are perfect for prasad.

Day 5: Poha

A wholesome and traditional offering, poha tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds, peanuts, and grated coconut is both light and filling.

Day 6: Kheer (Rice Pudding)

Made with rice, milk, sugar, cardamom, and garnished with dry fruits, kheer is considered very auspicious as an offering.

Day 7: Besan Ladoo

Soft and melt-in-mouth besan ladoos roasted in ghee are a festival classic that spreads aroma and joy in the house.

Day 8: Sheera (Sooji Halwa)

Quick to prepare and absolutely divine, sheera is often offered to deities. Add banana or pineapple for a festive twist.

Day 9: Moong Dal Halwa

A rich and indulgent sweet, moong dal halwa made in ghee is perfect for the last days of celebrations when energy is high.

Day 10: Panchamrit & Fruits

On the visarjan day, offer a simple bhog of panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee) along with seasonal fruits as a symbol of purity and gratitude.