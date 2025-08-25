Gen Z’s First Date Rulebook: THESE 10 Gifts Can Ruin Your Relationship In The Beginning

A first date sets the tone for any potential relationship—it’s about connection, conversation, and creating a lasting impression. While a thoughtful gesture can make your date feel special, the wrong gift might send the wrong message or make things awkward. To keep the vibe light, fun, and meaningful, here are 10 gifts you should definitely avoid bringing on your first date.

1. Overly Expensive Jewelry

Giving jewelry on the very first date can come across as overwhelming or too forward. It may put unnecessary pressure on your date and make the gesture seem transactional rather than genuine.

2. Perfume or Personal Care Items

While thoughtful, perfumes, lotions, or deodorants can imply you’re hinting at their personal hygiene. On a first date, such gifts might be misinterpreted and better avoided.

3. Clothing or Lingerie

Gifting clothes, especially something intimate like lingerie, is a complete no-go on a first date. It crosses boundaries and may seem presumptuous or disrespectful.

4. Stuffed Animals or Toys

Though cute, gifting a giant teddy bear or toy might come across as immature or too cliché, especially if you don’t know the person’s taste yet.

5. Cash or Gift Cards

Handing over money or gift vouchers is not just impersonal but also makes the date feel more like a transaction than a meaningful connection.

6. Alcohol or Cigarettes

Unless you already know their preferences, gifting alcohol or cigarettes can be risky. Your date might not drink or smoke, and it could create an awkward situation.

7. Overly Sentimental Items

Anything too emotional, like framed poems, handwritten love letters, or a photo frame, can feel too intense for a first date. Save these gestures for later when you actually know each other better.

8. Religious or Political Items

Books, symbols, or gifts linked to religion or politics can spark debates or discomfort if your views don’t align. It’s best to keep the first date neutral and lighthearted.

9. Pets or Plants

While they sound sweet, gifting pets or even plants is a responsibility your date might not be ready for. It could feel like an unwanted burden instead of a thoughtful gesture.

10. Anything Too Personal (like grooming kits or diet books)

Avoid gifts that touch upon someone’s appearance, weight, or lifestyle habits. Such items may unintentionally offend or make your date self-conscious.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)