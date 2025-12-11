Gond Ladoo Recipe – The Winter Snack Of Every Indian Household
Gond ladoos are not just a treat; they represent tradition, care, and nourishment passed down through generations. Mothers and grandmothers lovingly prepare them to keep the family protected during winter. Their comforting taste and countless health benefits make them a timeless snack enjoyed from childhood to adulthood.
As winter settles across India, kitchens in countless households come alive with the aroma of warming spices, ghee, and roasted ingredients. Among the many traditional treats prepared during this season, Gond Ladoo holds a special place. More than just a sweet, it is a nutritious winter superfood, cherished for its ability to provide warmth, energy, and strength during the cold months.
What Is Gond?
'Gond' refers to edible gum, typically obtained from the sap of the acacia tree. When fried in ghee, gond puffs up beautifully and gains a crunchy yet melt-in-the-mouth texture. It is rich in:
- Healthy fats
- Calcium
- Protein
- Fibre
- Essential minerals
This makes gond ladoos especially beneficial for:
- Kids
- New mothers
- Elderly people
- Anyone needing extra warmth and stamina in winter
Why Gond Ladoo Is a Winter Essential
In India, it is believed that gond helps strengthen bones, lubricate joints, boost immunity, and keep the body warm from within. That’s why families across North India, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat prepare gond ladoos as a part of winter rituals.
These ladoos combine good fats like ghee, powerful spices like ginger and cardamom, and nutrient-rich ingredients like nuts and seeds, making them a wholesome snack.
Traditional Gond Ladoo Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup gond (edible gum)
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 cup ghee
- ¾ to 1 cup powdered jaggery (adjust sweetness)
- ½ cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios – chopped)
- 2 tbsp melon seeds or sesame seeds (optional but adds crunch)
- ½ tsp dry ginger powder (saunth)
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- A pinch of nutmeg (optional)
Step-by-Step Method
1. Fry the Gond
- Heat 2–3 tbsp ghee in a kadhai.
- Add gond in small batches.
- It will puff up instantly — fry until golden and crisp.
- Remove and crush lightly using a rolling pin or mixer (pulse mode).
2. Roast the Wheat Flour
- In the remaining ghee, add whole wheat flour.
- Roast on low flame for 12–15 minutes until fragrant and golden brown.
- Proper roasting is key for the best flavour.
3. Add Nuts & Spices
- Add chopped nuts, seeds, saunth, cardamom, and nutmeg.
- Mix well.
4. Combine with Gond
Add the crushed gond and mix thoroughly.
5. Add Jaggery
- Turn off the flame.
- Let the mixture cool slightly (warm, not hot).
- Add powdered jaggery.
- Mix until the jaggery melts and combines well.
6. Shape the Ladoos
- Grease your palms with a little ghee.
- Shape the warm mixture into medium-sized ladoos.
- Allow them to cool completely before storing.
Storage & Serving
- Store in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.
- Enjoy 1 gond ladoo every morning with milk or tea for warmth and energy.
