Grill-less, Guilt-less: 5 Plant-Based Air-Fryer Snacks Dad Can Devour In 10 Minutes

The world is overloaded with plastic and polluting accessories that might harm your father’s health in the long run. As we grow more conscious of what goes on our plates, one thing is clear—plant-based eating isn’t just a trend, it's a way of life that promotes long-term health. This year, let’s ditch the greasy grills and opt for an air-fried surprise!

Whether your dad’s a fitness freak, snack junkie, or someone trying to eat a little cleaner—these 5 plant-based air-fryer snacks are crunchy, wholesome, and ready in under 10 minutes. No oil splatter, no guilt, just pure deliciousness served hot!

Crispy Veggies with a Spiced Yogurt Dip



This perfect flavorful snack is packed with vegetables and a creamy, spiced yogurt dip. You can add a variety of Indian spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric to the yogurt dip for an extra layer of flavor making it for a unique Father’s day treat.

Sweet Potato fries



Whether you’re looking to treat your dad to nourish their body with a nutritious addition to their healthy lifestyle or simply craving a mouthwatering treat, these Sweet Potato Fries is a snack that satisfies both your taste buds and health goals packed with fiber, long lasting energy which is naturally sweet and it is baked and not fried. Toss with peri-peri, parmesan, or chaat masala and finish with a squeeze of lemon. Guilt-free snacking at its finest.

Plant based nuggets



Crispy on the outside, plenty of fluff and protein on the inside—what's not to love? This comforting, scrumptious, chicken-y deliciousness is meant to be indulged in any part of the day which can be consumed guilt free. Perfect for an air fryer snack dipped in your dad’s favorite sauce or savored solo, they're delicious and nutritious alternatives to classic meat nuggets. They’re perfect for snacking during a movie night with Dad or as appetizers for your brunch spread.

Masala Chickpea Bites



This air fryer snack is protein-packed and spiced to perfection. The air-fried chickpeas with chaat masala and a squeeze of lime gives it a tangy and refreshing flavour just to devour on guilt free. Crunchy, munchy, and totally binge-worthy!

Stuffed Bell Pepper Nacho Boats



Nacho is everyone’s favourite right. So why not give it a ‘dad snack upgrade’ by filling in the mini bell peppers filled with black beans, vegan cheese, and jalapeños—air-fried until melty and crisp. Perfect for a nacho party without the mess.