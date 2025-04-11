Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Devotees Offer Motichoor Laddoo To Lord Hanuman, And How to Make It at Home

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav is one of the most sacred festivals to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12 this year. Considered to be strong, loyal, and devoted to Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman's birthday is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of the Hindu month Chaitra. This day is marked by chants, prayers, and offerings. But there’s one sweet treat that stands out among all—Motichoor Laddoo.

Ever wondered why this golden, ghee-rich laddoo is the chosen offering to Bajrangbali? Let’s explore the beautiful blend of tradition and symbolism behind this beloved sweet, and how you can make it at home as a heartfelt offering.

Why Do We Offer Motichoor Laddoo to Lord Hanuman?

In Hindu tradition, each day of the week is dedicated to a particular deity, and Tuesday belongs to Lord Hanuman. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees flock to temples with offerings, the most popular being Motichoor or Boondi Laddoo.

This isn't just because it tastes delicious (though it absolutely does). Boondi Laddoo is believed to be Lord Hanuman’s favorite sweet—it represents devotion, energy, and strength. Known for his unmatched physical power and deep spiritual connection to Lord Rama, Hanuman is offered this laddoo as a symbol of:

→ Energy & Vitality: Boondi Laddoo, made with ghee and sugar, is rich in calories and energising—qualities that align with Hanuman’s persona.

→ Sweetness of Devotion: The laddoo signifies pure, unselfish love, just like Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Rama.

→ Spiritual Rewards: Offering this prasad is believed to bless devotees with strength, protection, and success in their life journey.

→ Color Symbolism: Red and yellow, the usual colors of this laddoo, are also considered sacred to Lord Hanuman.

How to Make Motichoor (Boondi) Laddoo from Scratch

Ingredients You’ll Need:

→ 1 cup besan (gram flour)

→ 3/4 cup sugar

→ 1/2 cup water (for syrup)

→ Ghee (for frying)

→ A pinch of saffron (optional)

→ 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

→ Chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, pistachios) for garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe:

1. Prepare the Batter: In a bowl, mix besan with enough water to create a smooth batter—pancake-like in consistency.

2. Fry the Boondi: Heat ghee in a deep kadhai. Hold a perforated ladle over it, pour in the batter, and gently tap so droplets fall into the oil. Fry until golden and crispy. Repeat till all batter is used.

3. Make Sugar Syrup: In a pan, boil sugar and water until it reaches a sticky (one-thread) consistency. Add saffron and cardamom powder for aroma and color.

4. Mix Boondi & Syrup: Transfer the fried boondi into the syrup and mix thoroughly. Let it soak for a few minutes until syrup is absorbed.

5. Shape into Laddoos: While warm, grease your palms with ghee and shape the mixture into laddoos. Add chopped nuts on top for a festive touch.

6. Cool & Store: Allow laddoos to cool completely. Store in an airtight container—they last for days and taste better with time!

Hanuman Jayanti isn’t just a religious celebration—it’s a chance to reconnect with the values of devotion, humility, and courage. Offering Motichoor Laddoo is more than a ritual; it's a gesture of love towards a divine protector. So this Hanuman Jayanti, try making the laddoos at home and offer them with a heart full of faith—you just might feel that strength and sweetness return to you tenfold.