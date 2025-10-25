Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes And Greetings For Loved Ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. It celebrates gratitude, purity, and devotion while honoring nature’s power to sustain life. This year, Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with devotees observing rituals, fasting, and offering prayers at sunrise and sunset.

As families and friends gather to mark this beautiful occasion, here are 50+ heartfelt Chhath Puja wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones and spread positivity, faith, and light.

Traditional Chhath Puja Wishes

May the Sun God bless you with success, prosperity, and happiness this Chhath Puja.

Wishing you and your family peace, love, and light this Chhath Puja 2025!

May Chhathi Maiya fill your home with blessings and good fortune.

On this sacred occasion of Chhath, may your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with gratitude.

Let’s welcome the rays of hope and positivity this Chhath Puja.

May the divine blessings of Surya Dev bring health and happiness to your family.

Happy Chhath Puja! Let this festival strengthen bonds and fill lives with joy.

May Chhath Maiya’s blessings bring endless peace and prosperity.

Wishing you strength and devotion as you offer prayers to the setting and rising sun.

Happy Chhath Puja to all celebrating , may faith and love guide your way.

Short WhatsApp And Social Media Messages

Wishing you divine blessings and eternal sunshine. Happy Chhath Puja!

May your life shine as bright as the rising sun. Happy Chhath Puja!

Sending love, peace, and prayers your way this Chhath Puja.

Let this Chhath bring health, happiness, and harmony.

Happy Chhath Puja! Let’s celebrate faith, devotion, and gratitude.

May the rays of the Sun God illuminate your path forever.

Celebrate purity, patience, and prosperity this Chhath Puja.

May all your wishes come true as you pray to Chhathi Maiya.

Warm wishes for a joyful and peaceful Chhath Puja!

Rise with faith, shine with gratitude- Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishes for Family and Friends

To my dear family, may this Chhath Puja bring love, unity, and divine blessings.

Dear friend, may Surya Dev bless your life with endless energy and happiness.

Wishing my loved ones a Chhath Puja full of devotion and joy!

Happy Chhath Puja to the ones who make life beautiful with their love and support.

May our bonds grow stronger and our hearts be filled with light this Chhath Puja.

To you and your family, may faith, peace, and happiness always shine.

Let’s thank the Sun God for another year of warmth, hope, and blessings.

May this Chhath Puja bring peace to your heart and prosperity to your home.

Celebrating the spirit of togetherness and devotion with you- Happy Chhath Puja!

Let’s pray for brighter days and better tomorrows this Chhath Puja.

Inspirational Amd Spiritual Quotes

“The Sun teaches us to rise every day with renewed strength. Happy Chhath Puja!”

“Faith and patience are the true offerings to the Sun God.”

“As the rays of the sun fall upon us, may our hearts glow with gratitude.”

“Chhath Puja reminds us that simplicity, devotion, and purity are the greatest forms of worship.”

“The setting sun symbolizes endings; the rising sun, new beginnings.”

“Let every sunrise remind you that hope is always renewed.”

“When faith meets discipline, miracles happen, just like Chhath Puja.”

“The devotion of Chhath Puja lights up not just the sky but the soul.”

“Gratitude turns every prayer into light — Happy Chhath Puja.”

“The power of belief can move mountains and calm oceans — that’s the spirit of Chhath Puja.”

Funny And Light-Hearted Wishes

May your Chhath Puja be as bright as the sun and as peaceful as a holiday morning!

Wishing you more blessings than sweets this Chhath Puja (but sweets too, of course!).

Don’t forget sunscreen while worshipping the Sun God — Happy Chhath Puja!

May your selfie with the setting sun be as divine as your prayers!

Let’s celebrate Chhath Puja — and also thank the Sun for good lighting!

Devotional Messages

May the holy rays of Surya Dev bless your life with brightness and success.

On this sacred day, let’s bow with gratitude for the light that sustains life.

May Chhathi Maiya protect your family and fulfill all your wishes.

Wishing divine blessings of purity, peace, and patience this Chhath Puja.

Let this Chhath bring balance between faith, nature, and humanity.

More Wishes

May the rising sun bring hope, the setting sun bring peace, and Chhathi Maiya bless your home forever.

Let’s celebrate this Chhath Puja by thanking the Sun God for giving life and energy to the world.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with devotion, happiness, and positive energy.

May the holy waters cleanse your heart and the divine sun fill your soul with strength.

Let every sunrise remind us of the endless blessings of Surya Dev.