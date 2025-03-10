Happy Holi 2025: Protecting Your Eyes While Playing With Colours – Do’s And Don’ts To Follow

Holi, the festival of colors, is a time of joy, togetherness, and vibrant celebrations. However, while playing with colours, it’s crucial to take care of your eyes, as synthetic or harsh colors can cause irritation, allergies, and even serious infections. To ensure a safe and joyful Holi, here are some essential do’s and don’ts for protecting your eyes.

Do’s To Follow

1. Apply Protective Eye Gear

Wearing sunglasses or protective glasses can prevent colour powder, water, or harmful chemicals from entering your eyes.

2. Use Natural or Herbal Colors

Opt for organic, herbal, or homemade colours made from flowers and turmeric to minimize eye irritation and allergies.

3. Apply a Layer of Oil Around the Eyes

Coconut oil or petroleum jelly around the eyes creates a protective barrier, preventing colors from sticking to the skin and making it easier to clean later.

4. Keep Your Eyes Closed When Someone Applies Color

If someone applies color on your face, close your eyes tightly to prevent the powder from entering and causing discomfort.

5. Carry a Clean Handkerchief or Tissue

Having a soft cloth or tissue handy can help you quickly wipe away colors near the eyes.

6. Rinse Eyes with Clean Water if Needed

If color accidentally gets into your eyes, wash them immediately with cold, clean water. Blink rapidly to help flush out any particles.

Don’ts To Avoid

1. Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes

If color enters your eyes, resist the urge to rub them, as this can lead to corneal abrasions or worsen irritation.

2. Say No to Harsh Chemical-Based Colours

Avoid synthetic colours containing harmful chemicals like lead and mercury, which can cause eye infections and long-term damage.

3. Don’t Wear Contact Lenses While Playing

Contact lenses can trap colour particles, leading to irritation and infections. Instead, opt for glasses or go without any lenses.

4. Avoid Playing with Water Balloons

Water balloons can hit the eyes with force, leading to injuries, redness, or even serious corneal damage.

5. Don’t Ignore Any Eye Discomfort

If you experience burning, redness, or persistent discomfort after Holi, seek medical attention instead of waiting for symptoms to subside on their own.

