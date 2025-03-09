Happy Holi! Remove Stubborn Colours Safely With THESE 4 Tips

Holi, the festival of colors, is a joyous occasion filled with vibrant hues, laughter, and celebration. However, the aftermath of playing Holi often leaves stubborn colors on the skin that can be challenging to remove. Harsh scrubbing or chemical-based products can irritate your skin, making it essential to follow gentle and effective methods. Here are four tips to remove Holi colors without causing harm to your skin.

1. Pre-Oiling Before Playing Holi

One of the best ways to ensure easy color removal is by applying a generous amount of oil before stepping out to play Holi. Coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil forms a protective barrier on your skin, preventing colors from penetrating deeply. After the celebrations, use a cotton pad soaked in oil to gently wipe off the colors before washing with mild soap and lukewarm water.

2. Use Natural Cleansers Like Gram Flour and Curd

Instead of using harsh soaps or chemical-based scrubs, opt for natural cleansers like gram flour (besan) mixed with curd or milk. Gram flour helps in gentle exfoliation, while curd nourishes and soothes the skin. Apply this mixture as a pack on the stained areas, let it dry for a few minutes, and then gently scrub off while rinsing with water.

3. Lemon and Honey for Stubborn Stains

Lemon is a natural bleaching agent that helps lighten stubborn Holi colors, while honey moisturizes and soothes the skin. Mix a few drops of lemon juice with honey and apply it to the stained areas. Leave it for 5-10 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water. Ensure you follow up with a moisturizer, as lemon can make the skin slightly dry.

4. Avoid Harsh Scrubbing, Opt for Aloe Vera Gel

Scrubbing vigorously can damage your skin and cause irritation. Instead, apply fresh aloe vera gel to the stained areas, as it has soothing and hydrating properties. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wipe off gently with a soft cloth before rinsing with water. This method helps remove colors while keeping your skin healthy and glowing.

