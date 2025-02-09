Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856431https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/happy-pizza-day-2025-easy-and-quick-homemade-pizza-recipe-to-celebrate-the-ultimate-comfort-food-2856431.html
NewsLifestyle
PIZZA DAY 2025

Happy Pizza Day 2025: Easy And Quick Homemade Pizza Recipe To Celebrate The Ultimate Comfort Food

Celebrate Pizza Day 2025 with this simple, delicious, and fast homemade pizza recipe that will satisfy your cravings.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pizza lovers, rejoice! Pizza Day 2025 is here
  • What better way to celebrate than by making a delicious homemade pizza?
  • With just a few simple ingredients, you can prepare a crispy, flavorful, and mouth-watering pizza in no time
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Pizza Day 2025: Easy And Quick Homemade Pizza Recipe To Celebrate The Ultimate Comfort Food Pic Credit: Freepik

Pizza lovers, rejoice! Pizza Day 2025 is here, and what better way to celebrate than by making a delicious homemade pizza? Whether you love a cheesy Margherita, a spicy Pepperoni, or a loaded Veggie Delight, making pizza at home is easier than you think. With just a few simple ingredients, you can prepare a crispy, flavorful, and mouth-watering pizza in no time.

Ingredients You’ll Need:

Before we get started, gather these basic ingredients:

► For the Dough: 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon yeast, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup warm water, 1 tablespoon olive oil

► For the Sauce: 1 cup tomato puree, 1 teaspoon garlic (minced), 1 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon sugar

► For the Toppings: Mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, onions, pepperoni, or any toppings of your choice

Step-by-Step Recipe to Make Pizza at Home

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, yeast, salt, and olive oil. Gradually add warm water and knead the mixture into a soft dough. Cover it and let it rise for about an hour until it doubles in size.

Step 2: Make the Pizza Sauce

In a pan, heat olive oil and sauté the garlic until fragrant. Add tomato puree, oregano, salt, and sugar. Cook for a few minutes until the sauce thickens. Set it aside to cool.

Step 3: Roll Out the Dough

Once the dough has risen, roll it out on a floured surface into your desired pizza shape—round, square, or even heart-shaped for a special touch!

Step 4: Assemble the Pizza

Preheat your oven to 220°C (425°F). Spread the pizza sauce evenly over the dough. Sprinkle a generous amount of cheese and add your favorite toppings.

Step 5: Bake to Perfection

Place your pizza on a baking tray or pizza stone and bake for 12-15 minutes until the crust turns golden brown and the cheese melts beautifully.

Step 6: Slice and Serve

Once done, remove the pizza from the oven, let it cool slightly, and slice it up. Serve hot and enjoy!

Celebrate Pizza Day with a Homemade Treat!

Making pizza at home is not only fun but also allows you to customize it with your favorite ingredients. This Pizza Day 2025, skip the takeout and enjoy a fresh, homemade pizza with your loved ones.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?