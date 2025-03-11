Have You Been Eating In Wrong Utensils All Your Life? Surprising Benefits Of Eating From Plates Of Different Metals

From improving digestion to boosting immunity, choosing the right metal for your meals can make a surprising difference. Read on to discover how switching your utensils might enhance your well-being!

Gold

Gold is a warm metal. Eating and cooking food in gold utensils strengthens both the internal and external parts of the body, making them robust and powerful. It is also believed to improve eyesight.

Silver

Silver is a cooling metal that provides internal coolness to the body and keeps it calm. Eating in silver utensils enhances brain function, maintains healthy eyes, and improves eyesight. Additionally, it helps control pitta dosha, kapha, and vata dosha.

Bronze (Kansa)

Eating from bronze utensils sharpens intelligence, purifies the blood, regulates acidity, and increases appetite. However, sour foods should not be served in bronze utensils, as they react with the metal and can turn toxic. Cooking in bronze vessels preserves 97% of nutrients in the food.

Copper

Drinking water stored in copper utensils helps detoxify the body, purifies the blood, improves memory, and supports liver health. Copper water eliminates toxins, making it highly beneficial for overall health. However, drinking milk from a copper vessel is harmful.

Brass

Cooking and eating in brass utensils help prevent worm infestations, kapha-related diseases, and vata dosha imbalances. Cooking in brass vessels retains 93% of the nutrients in food.

Iron

Food cooked in iron utensils enhances body strength and increases iron levels in the body. It helps combat anemia, reduces swelling, and prevents jaundice. However, eating directly from an iron vessel is not recommended, as it is believed to reduce intelligence. Drinking milk from an iron vessel is beneficial.

Stainless Steel

Steel utensils do not react with heat or acids, making them neutral. Eating from them neither harms nor benefits the body significantly.

Aluminum

Aluminum is derived from bauxite and is harmful to health. It absorbs iron and calcium, leading to weak bones, mental disorders, liver damage, nervous system issues, kidney failure, tuberculosis, asthma, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Cooking in aluminum pressure cookers destroys 87% of the food's nutrients.

Clay (Earthenware)

Cooking in clay pots provides essential nutrients that help prevent diseases. Modern science confirms that food cooked in clay utensils retains its nutritional value. Ayurveda suggests that slow cooking in clay pots makes food healthier and tastier. These utensils are ideal for dairy products and help retain 100% of the nutrients in food.

Best Utensils for Drinking Water

According to the ancient text Bhavaprakash Granth:

Copper, crystal (sphatik), and glass vessels are ideal for drinking water.

If unavailable, earthen pots are considered pure and naturally cooling.

Water should not be drunk from broken vessels or cupped hands.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)