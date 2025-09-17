Heartfulness Practitioner Tarun Parmar Leads 1700 KM Cycling Journey To Promote Meditation & Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Heartfulness meditation, practiced in more than 160 countries, is a simple yet profound practice offered free of charge to seekers worldwide. It emphasizes relaxation, guided meditation, and inner cleansing to help individuals live with balance and clarity. The movement is guided by Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), Padma Bhushan awardee, who has expanded its reach globally through initiatives centered on self-transformation and social well-being.

Inspired by this practice, Tarun Parmar, a Heartfulness practitioner and software engineer from Ahmedabad, has embarked on a remarkable 1700 km cycling journey to promote meditation and support the Government of India's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).

The journey began on September 13 from Noida and will conclude on September 26 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, coinciding with Daaji's birthday celebrations. Over 14 days, Parmar will cycle nearly 140 km per day, crossing seven states and several cities, including Mathura (Kanha Janmabhoomi), before reaching Hyderabad.

This initiative, titled "Cycling Journey for Heartfulness and Nasha Mukt Bharat", is designed to spread awareness about both the inner transformation possible through meditation and the collective vision of a drug-free India. Tarun shared, "This journey is my way of combining two passions-cycling and meditation. True transformation begins within, and I hope to inspire others to experience meditation and embrace healthier, drug-free lifestyles."

Parmar's dedication reflects how personal practice can turn into public service, carrying the message of resilience, mindfulness, and social responsibility across the nation.