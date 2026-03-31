Height obsession: How children’s nutrition products are playing on parental fears

New Delhi: Walk down any supermarket aisle in India, and you will see how children's nutritional products are obsessed with height. From flavoured milk powders to health mixes, packaging promises that your child could grow taller, stronger or sharper. The words may be subtle, but the message hits hard, with height becoming the headline.

These claims serve as both hope and pressure for many parents, not only marketing. Could this drink really make my child taller than his or her classmates? Could one nutrition powder give them an edge? Such questions are guiding buying decisions across the country.

Shelf after shelf, the narrative around height is gradually impacting how parents measure success, sometimes turning growth into a competition among children. Parents often see growth claims on packaging as a guarantee, without understanding the science behind it.

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Experts warn that these promises can create unrealistic expectations. Height is simply not an equation of nutrition. And it has not been an output at all of one product.

“Height is largely determined by genetics, not a particular drink or powder. While no product can guarantee extra inches, proper nutrition supports healthy growth. Therefore, the focus should be on balanced diets and overall wellbeing, not chasing unrealistic promises on a packet,” said Dr Ananya Mehra, pediatric nutritionist based in New Delhi.

In medical studies, the genetic aspect has been observed to be in control of determining the height of a child. Some environmental conditions, such as sleep, health and the food eaten in the body, can assist a person to reach his or her genetic potential, although it is not in a position to go further than what the DNA of an individual can accomplish.

“As a father myself, I worried about my kid’s height too. But it became clear that chasing height outcomes distracts from what actually matters, getting the right nutrition,” said Revant Bhate, co-founder of Little Joys, adding that one should choose transparency over tall claims.

It is important, he said, to relieve parents’ concerns by highlighting what it has rather than what it claims to achieve.

“When we started Little Joys, we made a clear choice: to build a brand that reduces parental anxiety, not amplify it. We are attempting to shift the narrative away from outcome-based claims toward transparency by providing batch-level lab reports with our Milkmix Nutrimix accessible via QR codes on the packaging,” he claimed.

Industry observers see this as an evolution in consumer behaviour as today’s parents are reading labels, questioning claims and demanding access to product information before buying. Height promises may still sell, but knowledge about ingredients and quality is increasingly guiding choices.

Health and nutrition claims, particularly in products and advertisements targeting children, are regulated. Under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, any claim about a food product’s benefits, whether nutritional or health‑related, must be truthful, meaningful, supported by scientific evidence and not misleading to consumers.

Claims that imply physical changes, such as enhanced growth, without verifiable scientific backing can fall foul of these rules. And the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has the authority to impose penalties, including fines, for non‑compliance.

In addition, guidelines by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to curb misleading advertisements issued stress that ads targeting children must not assert unsubstantiated health benefits or create unrealistic expectations about physical attributes like intelligence or physical ability, lest they exploit children’s and parents’ vulnerabilities.

In practice, these measures come against a backdrop of consumer‑protection efforts in India that is aimed at promoting transparency and truth in food marketing. For instance, recent FSSAI action has moved to curb absolute claims like “100 % natural” on food labels, recognising that such statements can be deceptive and are often difficult to substantiate scientifically.

Similarly, newer consumer protection guidelines, specifically flag misleading nutritional or health claims in children’s advertising as grounds for regulatory action under the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including withdrawal of ads or fines if products overstate benefits without evidence.

All these regulations are aimed at not only regulating language on packs and in ads, but also encouraging clearer and science‑based information to support informed choices over fear‑driven marketing and help temper the obsession with height as a proxy for success.