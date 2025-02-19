Himachal Pradesh Named ‘The Most Welcoming Region in India ’ For The Second Year In A Row

Travellers are increasingly drawn to authentic and immersive experiences shaped by exceptional hospitality and service. Booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel companies unveils the 10 Most Welcoming Places in India and on Earth as part of the thirteenth edition of the Traveller Review Awards 2025.

For the second consecutive year, Himachal Pradesh has been named the Most Welcoming Region in India followed by Kerala and Goa. Bir emerges as the Most Welcoming City in India followed by Mararikulam and Leh. Homestays, apartments and resorts are among the most welcoming accommodation types for travellers in India after hotels

Based on over 360 million verified customer reviews, the awards honor travel partners who consistently deliver outstanding hospitality and service and make travel experiences more memorable for travellers. In 2025, a record-breaking 1.71 million partners are being recognised, an 16% increase compared to the year prior. This includes 1,711,539 accommodations, 1,329 rental car companies and 124 taxi providers. In India, 15,674 partners were awarded, including 7919 in Homes (up from 13,348 properties in 2024).

Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in a certain city as a proportion of the total properties in that destination, this year’s Most Welcoming Cities and Regions in India list showcases a diverse array of incredible destinations from around the country. Whether it's adventure trails and pristine beaches or heritage walks and serene backwaters, these destinations showcase India’s diverse charm and warm hospitality that make India a truly captivating travel destination.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said “The Traveller Review Awards are a testament to the dedication of our outstanding partners, who consistently deliver exceptional hospitality across India. From the majestic Himalayas in Leh to the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey, this year's awards showcase the incredible diversity of experiences that await travellers across India. We're proud to stand alongside these remarkable partners, supporting them as they continue to create truly unforgettable memories for travellers exploring these incredible destinations.”