Holi 2025: 5 DIY Natural Colours For A Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebration

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of joy, laughter, and togetherness. However, synthetic colors used during Holi often contain harmful chemicals that can cause skin irritation and environmental pollution. This year, why not celebrate Holi 2025 in an eco-friendly way by making your own natural colors at home? These DIY colours are safe, easy to prepare, and completely non-toxic.

Here are five simple ways to create organic Holi colours using natural ingredients:

1. Red Colour – Made from Hibiscus or Beetroot

Red is a vibrant color symbolizing love and prosperity. You can make a natural red Holi color using hibiscus flowers or beetroot.

How to Make:

Dry hibiscus flowers in the sun and grind them into a fine powder.

Alternatively, dry beetroot slices and blend them into a powder.

For a wet red color, boil beetroot in water and use the strained liquid.

2. Yellow Colour – Made from Turmeric or Marigold Flowers

Yellow represents happiness and positivity. Turmeric and marigold flowers are excellent natural sources for this bright shade.

How to Make:

Mix turmeric powder with fine gram flour or cornflour to lighten its intensity.

Dry marigold petals, grind them into a powder, and mix with flour for a softer yellow hue.

To make liquid yellow, dissolve turmeric in water.

3. Green Colour – Made from Spinach or Mehendi Leaves

Green signifies nature and new beginnings. Spinach and mehendi (henna) leaves are great for an earthy green shade.

How to Make:

Dry spinach leaves and grind them into a powder.

Alternatively, use dried mehendi leaves (without added chemicals) for a light green powder.

For liquid green color, boil neem or spinach leaves and use the strained water.

4. Blue Colour – Made from Blue Pea Flower or Indigo Leaves

Blue represents calmness and spirituality. You can derive a natural blue hue from blue pea flowers or indigo leaves.

How to Make:

Dry butterfly pea (shankhpushpi) flowers and crush them into a fine powder.

For a liquid blue, soak these flowers in water overnight and strain the colored liquid.

Natural indigo powder (available in stores) can also be used.

5. Pink Colour – Made from Rose Petals or Pomegranate Peel

Pink is associated with love and festivity. You can make it using rose petals or pomegranate peels.

How to Make:

Dry rose petals and grind them into a fine powder.

Dry pomegranate peels and blend them to get a soft pink shade.

For a liquid pink color, soak rose petals in water overnight.

Why Choose DIY Natural Holi Colours?

Skin-Friendly: No harsh chemicals, making them safe for all skin types.

Eco-Friendly: They do not pollute water or harm plants and animals.

Cost-Effective: Made with easily available kitchen ingredients.

Aromatic & Fresh: Natural fragrances enhance the Holi experience.