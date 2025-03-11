Holi 2025: 8 Unique Thandai Flavours To Change The Taste Of Your Regular Ones

Holi, the festival of colours, is incomplete without the refreshing taste of thandai. Traditionally made with milk, almonds, fennel, cardamom, and saffron, this cooling drink is a Holi favourite. But why stick to the classic version when you can experiment with unique and exciting flavours?

This Holi 2025, take your thandai game to the next level with these delicious and creative twists!

1. Rose & Gulkand Thandai

Why try it? A fragrant and cooling variation, rose and gulkand (sweet rose preserve) add a floral touch and enhance digestion.

Ingredients: Rose petals, gulkand, cardamom, milk, almonds, fennel, and a hint of honey.

Pro Tip: Garnish with dried rose petals and crushed pistachios for a royal look.

2. Chocolate Thandai

Why try it? A fusion of Indian tradition with a chocolaty twist—perfect for kids and chocolate lovers!

Ingredients: Cocoa powder, grated dark chocolate, thandai masala, milk, and honey.

Pro Tip: Top with chocolate shavings and serve chilled.

3. Mango Thandai

Why try it? A tropical delight that brings the sweetness of mango to your favorite festive drink.

Ingredients: Fresh mango puree, thandai masala, milk, saffron, and honey.

Pro Tip: Blend well for a creamy texture and serve with a dash of chopped nuts.

4. Paan Thandai

Why try it? The betel leaf (paan) gives a refreshing and aromatic twist, making it a unique after-meal drink.

Ingredients: Betel leaves, gulkand, fennel seeds, milk, and a little condensed milk for sweetness.

Pro Tip: Garnish with chopped cashews and a drizzle of rose syrup.

5. Coconut & Dry Fruits Thandai

Why try it? A nutty, rich, and wholesome take on the traditional thandai, packed with energy.

Ingredients: Coconut milk, cashews, almonds, dates, thandai masala, and honey.

Pro Tip: Toast some coconut flakes and sprinkle them on top for extra crunch.

6. Saffron & Pistachio Thandai

Why try it? A royal and indulgent drink infused with the richness of saffron and pistachios.

Ingredients: Saffron strands, pistachios, cardamom, milk, and thandai masala.

Pro Tip: Soak saffron in warm milk before adding it to enhance the flavor.

7. Strawberry Thandai

Why try it? A fruity and refreshing option that kids and adults alike will love.

Ingredients: Fresh strawberries, milk, thandai masala, and honey.

Pro Tip: Blend well and serve with a fresh strawberry slice on the rim.

8. Masala Chai Thandai

Why try it? A spiced and warming version that combines chai flavors with the coolness of thandai.

Ingredients: Black tea, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, fennel, milk, and jaggery.

Pro Tip: Serve it slightly warm for a cozy and comforting experience.