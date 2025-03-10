Holi 2025 Special Food: Indian Savoury Flavours To Indulge In This Festive Season

Holi, the festival of colours, is not just about vibrant hues and joyous celebrations; it's also a time to indulge in delectable traditional delicacies. While sweets like gujiya and malpua take the spotlight, Holi is incomplete without a variety of savoury delights that add a burst of flavour to the festive feast. Here are some of the best Indian savoury dishes to enjoy during this season of joy and togetherness.

Dahi Bhalla

Soft, fluffy lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yoghurt and topped with tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, and roasted cumin powder—Dahi Bhalla is a Holi staple. This refreshing dish balances the sweet treats and adds a cooling effect after all the festive fun.

Kanji Vada

A unique and traditional Holi delicacy from Rajasthan and Gujarat, Kanji Vada consists of fried moong dal vadas immersed in a tangy, fermented mustard-flavoured water called ‘kanji.’ This probiotic-rich dish is both delicious and great for digestion.

Chana Masala & Bedmi Puri

Holi mornings are incomplete without a hearty breakfast of spicy chana masala served with crispy, deep-fried bedmi puris. Made with urad dal and whole wheat flour, these puris are packed with flavors and go perfectly with pickles and raita.

Namakpare & Mathri

These crispy, deep-fried snacks are the perfect munchies for Holi parties. Namakpare, made with refined flour and spices, and mathri, a flaky, spiced biscuit, pair well with tea or a chilled glass of thandai.

Matar Kachori

Stuffed with spiced green peas, matar kachoris are deep-fried, flaky pastries that offer a delightful crunch with every bite. Served with chutneys or aloo sabzi, these kachoris are a festive favorite.

Besan Sev & Chakli

For those who love crunchy and spicy snacks, besan sev and chakli are must-haves during Holi. These gram flour-based snacks are easy to store and make for a perfect crunchy bite amid the celebrations.

Bharwa Mirchi Pakora

A spicy and crispy treat, Bharwa Mirchi Pakora is made by stuffing large green chilies with a flavorful gram flour mixture and then deep-frying them to golden perfection. Pair it with a cup of masala chai for the ultimate indulgence.

Samosa & Aloo Tikki

No Indian festival is complete without the classic combination of samosas and aloo tikki. These street food favorites are stuffed with spicy potato filling and served with chutneys, making them an irresistible Holi snack.

Moong Dal Chilla

For a lighter yet tasty option, moong dal chilla is a protein-rich pancake made with lentils and spices. It is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making it a great addition to your Holi spread.

Thandai Masala Khakhra

A fusion twist on the traditional thandai, this crispy khakhra is infused with aromatic spices like fennel, cardamom, and saffron. It’s a perfect healthy snack to enjoy during the festival.