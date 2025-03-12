Holi 2025: Weekend Destinations Near Delhi NCR

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is set to be celebrated on March 14, 2025. For residents of Delhi NCR, this presents an excellent opportunity to plan a weekend getaway that combines festive celebrations with cultural exploration. Here are some top destinations near Delhi to consider for the Holi weekend:

1. Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Renowned as the birthplace and childhood home of Lord Krishna, Mathura and Vrindavan offer some of the most exuberant Holi celebrations in India. The festivities here are deeply rooted in tradition, with events like the Lathmar Holi in Barsana, where women playfully chase men with sticks, reenacting tales of Radha and Krishna. The week-long celebrations include vibrant processions, temple rituals, and community gatherings, making it a must-visit for an immersive experience.



2. Jaipur, Rajasthan

The Pink City of Jaipur not only showcases its rich heritage through its forts and palaces but also hosts grand Holi celebrations. Visitors can partake in traditional music and dance performances, witness the royal procession, and enjoy the festive spirit in a regal setting. Additionally, Jaipur's local markets offer a plethora of handicrafts and traditional attire, enhancing the festive shopping experience.



3. Pushkar, Rajasthan

Pushkar's Holi celebrations are legendary, attracting tourists from around the globe. The town comes alive with music, dance, and color-splashing festivities. A notable event is the DJ party with live dhol performances, offering a unique blend of traditional and contemporary celebrations. Post festivities, visitors can explore the serene Pushkar Lake, the Brahma Temple, and bustling local markets.



4. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

For those seeking a blend of spirituality and festivity, Rishikesh offers a unique Holi experience. Celebrations along the banks of the Ganges include traditional rituals, bonfires, and yoga retreats, providing a serene yet festive atmosphere. Adventure enthusiasts can also indulge in activities like river rafting and trekking in the surrounding Himalayan foothills.



5. Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Home to the Keoladeo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Bharatpur offers a tranquil escape for nature lovers. During Holi, the town blends its rich cultural heritage with the festive spirit, allowing visitors to enjoy birdwatching in the morning and colorful celebrations in the evening.



6. Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Meerut hosts the historic Nauchandi Mela, which begins two weeks after Holi and continues for about 15 days. The fair features a blend of cultural performances, local cuisine, and traditional crafts, offering a unique post-Holi experience.