Holiday Feasts, Balanced Living: Everyday Wellness For The Party Season

The holiday season often brings a calendar packed with parties, social gatherings, and cozy bonfire nights, with menus that are richer than usual. Late nights, frequent hosting and indulgent spreads can easily become part of everyday life during this time. While food is a central to these celebrations, enjoying festive meals does not have to mean stepping away from wellness.

To help families navigate the season thoughtfully, Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Ltd., shares simple realistic wellness principles that make it easy to strike a balance between celebration and health through mindful cooking choices that keep meals both enjoyable and nourishing.

Why everyday moderation matters

The party season often comes with a sense of guilt around food, as many people feel they are constantly ‘cheating’ on their diet or adding more cheat days than planned. One of the most common misconceptions is that wellness means avoiding favourite foods altogether.

In reality, moderation works far better than restriction. Cutting out celebratory dishes can feel unrealistic and may take away from the joy of shared meals. Instead, enjoying a wide variety of foods in balanced portions allows everyone to participate fully while maintaining well-being during celebrations.

Balanced meals are not about elimination; they are about thoughtful combinations. Pairing indulgent dishes with lighter choices ensures flavour without compromise. When richer foods are enjoyed mindfully and in reasonable quantities, alongside simpler everyday dishes, they fit naturally into a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Smart cooking choices for flavour without compromising on taste

• Balance the plate - Pair festive favourites such as biryanis, creamy gravies, kebabs, or fried snacks with lighter preparations like vegetable stir-fries, simple dals, soups, raitas or curd-based salads for a more comfortable eating experience.

• Choose multi-sourced edible oils – Opt for multi-sourced edible oils that offer a balanced fatty acid profile, including monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fats (PUFA). Oils enriched with natural antioxidants like Oryzanol (found in rice-bran oil) support heart health.

• Use fresh cooking oil – Frequent cooking during the party season calls for fresh oil to keep meals lighter and tasting better. Hence, it is recommended to never reuse oil.

• Cook with seasonal produce – Seasonal vegetables and fruits add freshness, fibre and natural lightness to plates, while inspiring creative dishes that balance heavier preparations.

Simple daily habits that support wellness



Maintaining a few simple habits daily can help bring balance to this joyful season. Sticking to regular meal timings, staying well-hydrated, prioritising adequate sleep, and being mindful of salts and sugars in daily cooking can help feel comfortable overall. Small choices like using multi-sourced edible oils with good balance of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fats (PUFA) play an important role in keeping meals heart healthy.

Ultimately, the holiday season is about enjoyment and connection. By focussing on moderation, thoughtful cooking, and simple daily habits, wellness becomes a natural part of celebrations – leaving you feeling light, nourished and energised.