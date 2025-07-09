10 Genius DIY Liquid Fertilisers You Can Make at Home for Lush, Happy Plants

If your houseplants are looking a little sad or your garden isn’t blooming like it used to, it might be time to give them a natural nutrient boost—right from your kitchen! Store-bought fertilisers can be expensive and chemical-laden. But luckily, your home is full of organic ingredients that can be turned into powerful liquid fertilisers to feed your plants naturally and effectively.

Whether you’re growing vegetables, flowering plants, or indoor greens, these 10 homemade liquid fertilisers will support healthier roots, lusher leaves, and more vibrant blooms.

1. Banana Peel Tea

Why it Works: Packed with potassium, phosphorus, and calcium.

How to Make: Soak chopped banana peels in water for 3–5 days. Strain and pour onto the soil.

Best For: Flowering plants like roses and hibiscus.

2. Compost Tea

Why it Works: A powerful all-round nutrient booster made from your own compost.

How to Make: Fill a bucket with water and a bag of compost. Let it steep for 2–3 days. Stir daily.

Best For: Vegetable gardens and general plant health.

3. Rice Water

Why it Works: Rich in starch, vitamins, and minerals that promote root strength.

How to Make: Use the water left after rinsing or boiling rice. Cool it and use it immediately.

Best For: Indoor plants and ferns.

4. Onion Peel Fertiliser

Why it Works: High in sulfur, potassium, and calcium for root development.

How to Make: Soak onion peels in water for 2 days. Strain and apply around the plant base.

Best For: Root vegetables and flowering plants.

5. Epsom Salt Solution

Why it Works: Provides magnesium and sulfur, great for chlorophyll production.

How to Make: Dissolve 1 tbsp Epsom salt in 1 liter of water. Use once every 2 weeks.

Best For: Tomatoes, peppers, and houseplants.

6. Used Tea Water

Why it Works: Contains tannic acid and nutrients that enrich soil quality.

How to Make: Steep used tea leaves in water overnight. Strain and pour.

Best For: Acid-loving plants like roses, orchids, and ferns.

7. Aloe Vera Liquid

Why it Works: Natural growth stimulant that boosts immunity and root growth.

How to Make: Blend fresh aloe vera gel with water (1:10 ratio). Strain and apply.

Best For: Succulents, snake plants, and propagations.

8. Vegetable Scrap Soak

Why it Works: Nutrient-rich water made from leftover veggie peels and trimmings.

How to Make: Soak scraps in water for 3–5 days. Strain and use the water for plants.

Best For: Kitchen gardens and leafy greens.

9. Weed Tea

Why it Works: Weeds like nettle or dandelion are full of nutrients.

How to Make: Soak chopped weeds in water for a week. Stir daily. Dilute before use.

Best For: Outdoor plants and trees.

10. Fish Tank Water

Why it Works: Natural, nitrogen-rich waste water from aquariums.

How to Use: Use the water from tank cleaning directly on your plants (freshwater only).

Best For: Herbs and flowering shrubs.

You don’t need a fancy gardening store to grow lush, vibrant plants. With these DIY liquid fertilisers, you can nourish your garden using everyday kitchen waste—saving money, reducing waste, and helping your green babies thrive the natural way!

