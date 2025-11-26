7 'Trendy' Design Choices That Are Actually Hurting Your Home’s Value

Ravi Chopra, a 45-year-old business analyst based out of Gurgaon, had redone his home, hoping it will increase the value of his home which he was planning to sell in few months. Unfortunately, certain structural changes that he did to his house in fact led to a reduced value at which he was forced to sell. This is a mistake that many people make. Real estate experts point out that while certain changes look good on Instagram world and Pinterest boards, in reality, the picture might be different. In fact, some changes can even reduce the chances of resale. Vatsal Vazir, Head of Design, CCI Projects Pvt. Ltd, Sandeep Jain, Director, Arkade developers limited, Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO of Atmosphere living, share seven trending tendencies that could reduce the value of your home silently.

Tips For Homeowners: Design Mistakes To Avoid

1. Monochrome Paint Experiments

While design feeds might be full of deep, single-tone spaces, when it comes to a wider audience, the shade doesn't resonate. “Buyers naturally connect with neutral backdrops that make spaces feel larger, calmer, and more adaptable,” notes Vazir. “While strong colors may appear trendy, they often translate to ‘extra work’ for the next homeowner.” He recommends soft hues that balance warmth and depth — tones that stay timeless and inviting through every season.

2. Beige-Washed Minimalist Look

Minimalism has an eternal appeal, but experts point out that a beige on beige treatment has the potential to make homes look vacant. "Something that appears serene on the internet might be two-dimensional and unfriendly in the physical world. Customers in the market are seeking warmth, contrast, texture, and light layering. Combine ivory with walnut or linen with brushed brass to create a serene yet elegant appearance without dullness," says Jain.

3. Smart Tech That’s Too Smart For Its Own Good

While it feels cool to be in a "smart home" with all all latest technology, experts warn that not all innovations add real value. Sustainable upgrades like solar panels or smart thermostats enhance efficiency, but Vazir cautions against overcomplicating homes with devices that prioritise novelty over need. “Voice-activated faucets, colour-changing lights, or app-controlled blinds may sound futuristic, but not every buyer wants a home that feels like a tech showroom,” he remarks. “A balanced approach — where technology serves functionality rather than replaces it — is key.”

4. Heavy Feature Walls And Decorative Moulding

Ahuja says that while ornamentation of walls, board-and-batten panels to fancy trims are returning, they, however, do not appear natural when they do not blend in with the architecture of the house. "This is viewed by buyers as a future cost of removal. Well painted, smooth and flexible walls have a greater visual life of a home," says Ahuja.

5. Kitchen Shelving That Sacrifices Storage

The idea of open shelving might sound good, but remember, it leads to clutter. Ahuja points out, "Customers believe that functionality is a necessity and excellent storage is one of the priorities. Semi-openness is the most appropriate option: select a couple of decorative pieces and store the most important things out of the shelves. A tidy and neat kitchen leaves a good first impression when showing it."

6. Bold Tile Statements

A bathroom or a kitchen can have a flashy appearance using geometric shaped tiles or brightly patterned tiles. "They also have the ability to render a space obsolete within a short time. Due to the fact that these rooms are the most expensive to refurbish, the purchasers fear that glamorous finishes will translate to expenses in the future. Stone, or ceramic or marble inspired surfaces, on the other hand, are neutral and they endure the market cycles and make the home attractive to a broader audience," Jain points out.

7. Too Much Texture — Fluted, Ribbed, Or Reeded Everywhere

Textured finishes such as fluted panels, ribbed surfaces, and reeded glass have become immensely popular in recent years. But Vazir say overusing them can make a space feel over-styled. “What was once seen as elegant is now becoming repetitive and mass-produced,” he explains. “When decorative details compete with a home’s original structure, its inherent charm fades.” He advices homeowners to keep foundational elements simple, and let texture emerge subtly — through fabrics, furniture, or statement lighting instead.

Home Design: Think Long Term, Say Experts

Experts in the real-estate sector say that houses that have broad visual interests, practical comfort as well as an eternal design dialect tend to fetch a higher price. It's important, they say, for home owners to understand that trends are temporary and what's in today might go out of fashion tomorrow. So it's important for your home to have a warm, cosy feel that's eternal than implement some design innovations that are in trend only at that moment.