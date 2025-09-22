Smart Lighting Tips For Compact Homes This Festive Season

The festive season has kick-started in India and it’s time to invite friends and family home, and have that cosy get-together you have been waiting for. But when space is a constraint – typically so especially in urban India – the situation can get tricky. You might be worried that a sudden surge of people in the house can make your space look cramped and hence uninviting. This is where lighting comes in handy! Experts point out that with the right kind of lighting, you can make your home look larger, warmer, and far more inviting. Yashwardhan Rathi, MD, Halomax Lighting Solutions, and Inderpreet Kaur, Principal Designer, Purplelane Interiors LLP, Gurgaon Based Design Firm, share some ideas to try this festive season.

Layer, Don’t Glare

“Relying on a single ceiling light can make a room feel flat. Instead, mix different sources — a pendant above the dining table, a dimmable lamp in the corner, or soft wall lights. Layering adds depth and makes even a small space look more open,” shares Rathi.

Make Corners Count

Empty corners often go unnoticed. “A slim floor lamp or a wall-mounted sconce can instantly transform them into cozy, conversation-friendly spots,” Rathi says. Kaur shares that ceiling lights might feel very glaring and cold. One of the best ways to add lights to highlight the corners, be it table lamps or console lamps.

Sparkle, But Don’t Clutter

Rathi says instead of crowding the room with décor, let lights do the work. Fairy lights in glass jars, lanterns, or crystal drops bring in a festive touch without taking up space.

Kaur opines that one’s walls and home décor feels elevated with warm lighting from indirect source. “A way could be string lights and there are many options for decorative string lightings in market these days, and my personal favorite is the string along the curtains,” she adds.

Think Multi-Functional

Choose lighting that works in more than one way. A pendant that brightens the dining area but dims for after-dinner chats, or track lights that can be turned to highlight a piece of art, are perfect examples.

Guide The Flow

“If guests are moving between the living area, dining space, and balcony, use subtle pathway lighting — floor uplights or LED strips under furniture give direction and add a sense of openness,” says Rathi.

Highlight One Feature

As Rathi points out, it’s important to draw attention to a single wall, festive arrangement, or indoor plant with accent lighting. “It creates a focal point while keeping the rest of the space uncluttered,” he says.

Warm Up the Mood

Finally, stick to warm lighting. Rathi says, “A golden 2700K glow is perfect for gatherings, creating an intimate, welcoming atmosphere.”

Go Traditional

While creating a cozy vibe for festive get-togethers, try traditional diyas and beautiful handmade candles, says Kaur. She adds, “The energy of ghee diyas and the fragrance from luxury handmade candles is what changes the energy and vibration of our homes. Festivities is way to celebrate hope, joy and prosperity in the warmth of our homes, and we feel it long after our festivities are over, with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee enveloped in a blanket in a cozy corner.”

So this festive season, light up your house and remember that with the right lighting, even the smallest home can feel festive, spacious, and ready to host.