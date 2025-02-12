Hot Showers vs. Healthy Skin: Why Winter Calls For A Gentle Skincare Approach?

After the scorching heat of summers, winters are quite welcoming and enjoyable. Hot showers help to relax the body and give pleasure, but they are not great for the skin. The cool winds, low humidity levels, and hot showers deeply affect the skin’s health and make it appear dry, dull, and flaky.

Dr. Nishtha Patel MBBS, MD Dermatologist Consultant Dermatologist, Kosmoderma shares why winter calls for a gentle skincare approach.

The effect of weather of winters on skin



The cold and chilly winds lack moisture, and this dry air depletes the skin’s natural moisture, too. Additionally, the humidity levels are low, which are further lowered by the indoor heating systems. This makes the weather devastating for the skin and leads to dry and scaly skin. This weather also triggers preexisting skin issues such as psoriasis, eczema, xerosis, etc.

How do hot showers affect skin health?

The outermost layer of the skin, also known as stratum corneum, is rich in lipids and ceramides that keep it moisturized and supple. However, hot showers strip the skin's natural sebum, making it dry and flaky.

(1) The Skin’s natural protective barrier is destroyed- When an individual takes a hot shower, transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and the lipid layer of the skin are damaged. This disrupts the skin’s protective barrier against environmental stressors, and it also loses its moisture, looking dry, dehydrated, and flaky.

(2) Skin sensitization - When an individual takes a hot shower, the blood vessels dilate (vasodilation) and this can exacerbate skin conditions namely psoriasis, eczema, or rosacea. Those with sensitive skin types should especially refrain from taking hot baths.

(3) Natural Moisturizing factors (NMFs) get washed away - Skin’s protective barrier that protects it and retains its moisture consists of urea and amino acids (Natural Moisturizing Factors of skin). But hot showers wash away these ingredients, making the skin dehydrated.

Gentle skincare regime for winters -

(1) For protecting your skin when outdoors with the effect of cold and dry winds, prefer covering the exposed areas by using scarves, gloves, and caps. Also never step out without applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen possessing a minimum SPF of 30.

(2) The cold, dry wind outside and the use of indoor heating systems make the air inside very dry and drastically reduce humidity levels. To combat this, consider using a humidifier equipped with a HEPA filter when indoors.

(3) If you routinely practice skin exfoliation, use gentle chemical exfoliators such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to retain the skin’s moisture levels.

(4) Limit your bathing time to less than 10 minutes and always use lukewarm water to keep the skin hydrated and supple.

(5) Just after taking a shower, moisturize your skin well with a cream containing hydrating ingredients, namely glycerin, shea butter, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, etc.