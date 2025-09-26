10 Genius Household Tricks That Make Everyday Chores Effortless And Fast

Household Hacks: Daily life brings countless small challenges. Dusting, cleaning cracks, threading a needle or sealing a packet often feels tedious. Simple, smart techniques make these tasks effortless and fast. These tricks are easy to follow and deliver remarkable results.

1. Attaching transparent tape to a broom transforms floor cleaning. Dust, hair and dirt stick to the tape. Peel it off and toss it in the trash. Cleaning becomes faster and more efficient.

2. Old sponges clean window cracks easily. Cut the sponge slightly according to the crack size. Dust and debris disappear in seconds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

3. During the rainy season, water collects in window cracks. A few drops of dishwashing liquid soak up the water quickly and effectively.

4. Medicine packets for children often do not finish at once. Lightly cut the packet with scissors and fold the cut section back. The seal remains intact, and moisture cannot enter.

5. Threading a needle can be tricky. Place the thread on your palm and rub the needle tip against it a few times. The thread slides in easily.

6. Keys often cause broken nails when removed from chains. Insert a straw into the chain first, then the key. It comes out effortlessly, and nails remain safe.

7. If a zipper comes off, there is no need to worry. Take a small cloth piece and use it to easily reattach the zipper. This trick makes the garment ready to use immediately.

8. Kitchen tasks like chopping onions or washing vegetables become faster using small techniques: refrigerate onions before cutting or gently massage vegetables in water.

9. Small items like pens, clips or jewelry can get scattered easily. Use small boxes or containers to organise them. Assign a place for every item, simplifying daily chores.

10. Cleaning and organising living spaces become simpler with smart methods. Use tape, sponges or old cloths for brooms and mops. These small hacks save effort and precious time.