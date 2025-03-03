Advertisement
BRISK WALK

How Far Should You Walk Daily To Get Back In Shape?

The key to getting back in shape with walking is consistency and progression. Start at your own pace and gradually increase your distance and intensity. Whether it’s 5 km of brisk walking or 10,000 steps daily, staying active will help you regain fitness and feel healthier over time.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
How Far Should You Walk Daily To Get Back In Shape? Image credit: Freepik

Walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve fitness and shed extra weight. But how much walking do you actually need to do daily to get back in shape? The answer depends on your current fitness level, goals, and intensity of your walks.

1. Recommended Daily Walking Distance

Health experts suggest that walking 7,000 to 10,000 steps per day (approximately 5 to 8 kilometers) can significantly improve cardiovascular health, boost metabolism, and aid in weight loss. However, if you're just starting out, you can begin with 3,000 to 5,000 steps and gradually increase your distance.

2. Walking for Weight Loss

If your goal is to lose weight, increasing the intensity and duration of your walks can help. Here’s a breakdown:

Casual Walking (3-4 km/hr): 30–60 minutes, covering 3-5 km can help maintain weight.
Brisk Walking (5-6 km/hr): 45–60 minutes, covering 5-7 km, can help with fat burning.
Power Walking (6-7 km/hr): 60 minutes or more, covering 7+ km, aids in significant weight loss and muscle toning.

3. Walking for Fitness and Toning

If you want to improve muscle tone and overall fitness, adding inclines, stairs, or a slight jogging interval can maximize results. Walking 4-6 km daily at a brisk pace helps in toning the legs, core, and improving posture.

4. Additional Tips to Boost Results

Add Resistance: Walking with light ankle weights or a backpack increases calorie burn.
Incorporate Intervals: Speed up for 30-60 seconds every 5 minutes to burn more fat.
Use the Right Footwear: Comfortable, supportive shoes prevent injuries and improve endurance.
Stay Consistent: Walking daily or at least 5 times a week ensures long-term benefits.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

