How Four Simple And Easy Steps May Help You Stay Healthy During Seasonal Changes

As the seasons shift, the changes not only impact the weather and our surroundings but also our health and well-being. Adjusting to the change in temperature and humidity is the need of the hour. You can not only build a healthier lifestyle but also help navigate seasonal changes with ease by incorporating a few simple and easy tips into your daily habits.

Master Portion Control: Embrace Balanced Eating for Healthier Seasonal Transitions

The change in season often inspires new and tempting food options, from filling and comforting meals in winter to refreshing treats in summer. While enjoying them in moderation, practice portion control to maintain a balanced diet and avoid overindulgence. Overeating can lead to weight gain, and sluggishness, and put stress on your digestive system. Hence, pay attention to your body’s hunger cues.

A simple switch such as replacing your 12-inch plate with a 9-inch plate can be a good place to start. Further, fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, leafy greens, okra, eggplant, etc; a fourth of the plate with chapatti, millet, and rice, and the remaining fourth with items rich in protein like egg, chicken, dal, sprouts and curd. Chew and savour each bite to enjoy your meal and aid digestion.

Transform Your Diet: Limit Bad Fats and Include Good Fats to Thrive in Seasonal Shifts

The type of fat you consume plays a significant role in your overall health, particularly during seasonal changes when your body might require more energy to adapt. Healthy fats help your body absorb essential vitamins and support brain and heart health. Incorporate sources of good fats such as nuts, seeds, fatty fish and avocados into your meals. You can add some crunch to your meals by sprinkling almonds, and walnuts on salads, baked goods, soups or elevate your sandwiches, smoothies, toast or bowl with avocado, flaxseeds and chia seeds. Similarly, use the right cooking oil featuring a good mix of MUFA (Monounsaturated Fatty Acids) and PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids) with vitamins and antioxidants to feel light after meals.

On the other hand, be mindful of saturated and trans fats, found in processed and fried foods. It can increase inflammation and raise bad cholesterol levels, weakening your immune response. Hence, limit intake of items containing palm oil, butter, dalda or margarine. These small adjustments can leave you feeling more energetic and less prone to seasonal fatigue.

Boost Your Nutrition: Choose Low-Fat Protein for Sustainable Seasonal Health

Protein is essential for maintaining energy levels, repairing tissues, and supporting immune function—all crucial factors during a seasonal transition. However, consuming high-fat protein sources can elevate cholesterol levels and cause inflammation, adding strain to the body. Opting for the healthier category of proteins - lean proteins ensures you get the necessary nutrients without unnecessary calories. Choose lean options like soya, fish, beans, lentils, and cottage cheese. Adding a boiled egg or a portion of grilled chicken to your meal can be an easy way to boost protein intake without adding excessive fat. Such simple additions will help you feel full and satisfied with fewer calories, an optimal requirement during any seasonal challenge.

Stay Active: Engage in weekly 150-300 Minutes of Exercise for Seasonal Well-Being

Exercise is a cornerstone of good health. Regular physical activity helps regulate your metabolism, boost your immune system, and improve your mood. Even during seasonal changes when your body may need extra support, aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. It will promote muscle strength, and flexibility and bring forth functional body movements. Engaging in outdoor activities like brisk walking, running, cycling, swimming or hiking are excellent choices, given your level of fitness and mobility.



Otherwise, you can also explore indoor options such as yoga, dancing, pilates or at-home workouts. Simple movements like taking the stairs instead of elevators, a stroll post-meal or walking to work or the nearest bus station can be beneficial. Aim to complete 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day to gain the best benefits for your health. Staying active not only enhances your physical health but also boosts mental clarity and reduces seasonal blues.

After all, making small yet consistent efforts towards a healthier lifestyle will make a big difference to your overall well-being, no matter what the season brings.