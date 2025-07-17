Advertisement
EMOJI CULTURE INDIA

How Indians Use Emojis To Express Feelings That Words Can't Fully Capture

In India, emojis have become a powerful tool to express emotions that words often can't convey. Whether it's love, sarcasm, joy, or frustation, people use emojis to break language barriers and add emotional depth to conversations. From regional diversity to generational preferences, emojis bridge gaps and enhance digital communication.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
How Indians Use Emojis To Express Feelings That Words Can't Fully Capture Pic Credit: Freepik

In a country as culturally diverse and linguistically rich as India, communication often goes beyond spoken or written language. With 22 official languages and countless dialects, expressing emotions can sometimes be challenging. That’s where emojis step in — simple, universal symbols that convey feelings instantly. 

Whether it’s a red heart, folded hands, or a smiley face, emojis have become a powerful emotional shorthand in Indian digital conversations. They transcend age, language, and region, offering a relatable and heartfelt way to connect across generations and geographies.

According to Shakti Banerjee, Vice President - Head Qualitative Research at Hansa Research says, "In India, emojis have become a new way of expressing emotions — one that works across different languages, ages, and backgrounds. They help people say things they might find hard to put into words. Each emoji carries a feeling — whether it is love, respect, joy, or support— and makes digital, conversations feel more personal."

Emojis may look small, but they say a lot. Because in India, we don’t just talk — we share feelings and emojis make that easier and more heartfelt. Emojis often serve as a bridge between generations. I recall a moment during an interview on digital consumption habits, where an elderly person shared a message he had received from his grandson on WhatsApp. 

It was just a single heart emoji. With a smile, he said, “This tells me he loves me, he cares for me, and most importantly, he’s happy and doing well — what more could I ask for?” In return, he replied with a folded hands emoji to express his appreciation, that he was overwhelmed. That is the beauty of emojis — they allow us to share deep emotions without needing to say a single word.

Emojis may seem small, but in India, they carry immense emotional weight. They have become more than just digital icons — they are a new language of connection, care, and cultural expression. From grandparents to Gen Z, people across the country use emojis to express what sometimes words cannot capture. 

Whether it's gratitude, love, respect, or simple joy, emojis have woven themselves into the emotional fabric of India’s digital storytelling — making every message more human, more personal, and deeply felt.

