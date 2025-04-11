How Many Times You Should Brush Daily- Once, Twice Or Multiple Times? Know From Expert

There are countless opinions on how often one should brush their teeth. Some believe once a day is sufficient, others are committed to brushing twice daily, and some advocate for brushing after every meal. But what does the science actually say? How many times should a person brush their teeth—and is brushing more than twice a day beneficial or potentially harmful?

It’s time to break the myth about how many times you should brush daily as shared by Dr. Sacheev Nanda, Chief Dental Surgeon, (M.D.S) Prosthodontist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

The Gold Standard: Twice a Day

Dental experts, including the American Dental Association (ADA), universally recommend brushing your teeth twice a day—once in the morning and once before bedtime. This frequency is considered optimal for maintaining oral hygiene, removing plaque, and preventing cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

Morning brushing clears away the plaque and bacteria that build up overnight. Nighttime brushing is even more crucial, as it removes food particles and sugars accumulated during the day. Brushing before bed ensures that bacteria have less fuel to produce acids that damage the enamel while you sleep.

Is Once a Day Enough?

Some people wonder if brushing once a day—especially before bed—is sufficient. While it’s certainly better than not brushing at all, it does leave your teeth vulnerable during the day. Eating and drinking causes plaque to form, and without brushing, this buildup can harden into tartar and lead to gum issues or tooth decay.

However, brushing only once a day with excellent flossing, mouthwash, and a healthy diet may help maintain reasonable oral hygiene for some—but it’s not ideal. Most dental professionals still recommend brushing twice.

What About Brushing Multiple Times?

On the other end of the spectrum, some people believe brushing three or more times a day—after every meal—is the best approach. While the intention is good, overbrushing can actually do more harm than good, especially if done incorrectly.

Brushing too frequently or too hard can wear down the enamel (the outer protective layer of your teeth), irritate the gums, and cause sensitivity. This is particularly true if you use a hard-bristled toothbrush or abrasive toothpaste.

If you do wish to brush after meals, dentists advise waiting at least 30 minutes—especially after acidic meals (like citrus fruits or coffee). Brushing immediately can cause enamel erosion when the teeth are in a weakened state.

It’s Not Just About Frequency

Brushing the right way matters more than brushing frequently. No matter how often you brush, if your technique is poor, you’re not doing your teeth any favours.

Tips for effective brushing:

• Use a soft-bristled toothbrush

• Brush for 2 full minutes

• Use fluoride toothpaste

• Replace your brush every 3 months

• Don’t forget your tongue!

Combine it with flossing, mouthwash, and regular dental checkups for a winning oral hygiene routine. When it comes to brushing, it's not about quantity—it's about consistency and care.