How mental health support can play a transformative role in rehabilitation

In a space often defined by punishment and waiting, a quiet but powerful shift is taking place inside Mumbai’s prisons. Through structured emotional wellbeing and mental health programmes, men and women inmates are being offered something rarely prioritised in custodial settings: the opportunity to reconnect with their inner lives.

Ekta Sharma, social entrepreneur and mental health advocate, says, "Mental health is not a privilege; it’s a human right, even, and especially, inside prisons.” Led by her, these programmes focus on emotional regulation, self-awareness, and psychological resilience for undertrial and convicted inmates. Conducted with both men and women across diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the sessions aim to humanise incarceration by addressing the emotional toll of prolonged uncertainty, isolation, and identity loss.

The workshops use trauma-informed tools, reflective dialogue, and practical frameworks, such as understanding emotions, managing anger, shame, grief, and fear, and recognising what lies within one’s control versus what does not. Many participants have spent months or years awaiting trial, during which life outside has continued while their own sense of self has remained suspended.

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“Prison takes away more than freedom, it slowly erodes identity,” says Ekta. “When people are seen only as their charges, we miss the emotional realities they carry. These programmes are about restoring dignity, emotional language, and self-worth."

Participants include young individuals with aspirations interrupted by incarceration, women from financially vulnerable backgrounds, and inmates navigating the emotional weight of separation from family and society. The response has highlighted a critical gap in custodial care, one where mental health support can play a transformative role in rehabilitation and reintegration.

The initiative advocates for embedding emotional well-being as a core component of prison reform, recognising that healing the mind is essential to breaking cycles of harm, violence, and recidivism.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)