How Social Media Trends Drive Innovation In Food And Beverage?

Social media has become one of the most powerful forces shaping the modern food and beverage landscape. Viral trends, influencer-driven cravings, and visually captivating content spread faster than ever, pushing brands, restaurants, and creators to innovate in real time.

From limited-edition flavors inspired by online challenges to entirely new product categories sparked by social media sensations, today’s digital platforms don’t just reflect consumer tastes—they actively redefine them. This dynamic interplay between online culture and culinary creativity is transforming how food and beverage ideas emerge, evolve, and reach the market.

Naman Mehar, Co-founder, The Drunken Boanist shares, "Social media is how we connect, create, and stay ahead. It’s more than great food and cocktails—it’s about how they’re seen, shared, and remembered. From trending reels to quirky drinks, every post builds buzz and boosts bookings. But staying relevant takes effort—keeping up with food and bev trends, curating visual moments, and crafting experiences that guests want to capture. It’s not just about reach, it’s about real connections. Social helps us engage, grow a loyal community, and keep the brand alive—online and on the table."

It keeps us on people’s minds, brings in new guests, and builds loyalty through regular engagement. We’ve seen how the right content can boost visibility, drive more visits, and create real emotional bonds with our diners. In a space where many brands are competing for attention, social media helps us stand out. It doesn’t just support what we do—it shapes how people see us.

Aashi Gupta, Co Founder, The Salt Cafe also adds, "Social media is much more than just a way to market—it’s at the heart of a restaurant’s identity. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook help us do more than show food; they let us share our story, connect with people, and offer a taste of the experience before anyone even visits. Through eye-catching posts, influencer tie-ups, customer feedback, and event updates, we stay close to our audience."

Pooja Arora, founder of Roma also adds, "While we create beautiful, shareable moments, our true goal is deeper: genuine connection. A guest sharing their Roma experience is the ultimate validation that our ambience, food, and warmth have merged into something profoundly memorable."

Today’s guests use social media, expecting a visually and emotionally elevated dining experience. At Roma, this compels us to innovate thoughtfully, focusing on elegant plating, striking textures, and the transformation of light.

Dr. Shruti Malik, Co Founder of Anardana further adds, "Social media has changed the way guests experience dining. People don’t just want good food — they want moments worth capturing. At Anardana, this shift inspires us to design dishes and spaces that blend flavour with visual appeal. Fresh colours, bold plating, warm lighting, and interactive elements all help create an atmosphere guests love to share."

But beyond aesthetics, the intent is to create meaningful experiences. When someone posts about Anardana, it reflects how the space made them feel — welcomed, excited, and inspired. Instagrammable hospitality is not just about trends; it’s about crafting moments that stay with people.

Chef Gaurav Chauhan, Executive Sous Chef, Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas also adds, "In today’s dining culture, the visual appeal of food has become as important as its flavour. Social media has turned every guest into a storyteller, inspiring chefs to innovate with bold presentations, immersive ambience, and dishes that spark emotion both on and off the plate."