How Technology Impacts Your Daily Life? Expert Ways Tech Can Improve Your Health And Lifestyle

Embrace a healthier lifestyle with smarter technology and tech-savvy mobility especially for elderly and kids. Read expert comments on how technology is shaping better health.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
The impact of smart mobility on health is a crucial aspect of this technological evolution. Elevators and escalators, equipped with predictive maintenance and touchless controls, contribute to a healthier lifestyle. Reduced stress through efficient routing and decreased wait times positively influences mental health. Additionally, the integration of these technologies aligns with the growing environmental consciousness, fostering both personal well-being and sustainability.

Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director of KONE India, shed light on the transformative impact of smart mobility on elevators and escalators. No longer just modes of ascent and descent, these vertical transit systems have evolved into technological marvels, seamlessly integrating with our tech-driven lifestyle.

Beyond mere efficiency, these advancements play a pivotal role in shaping our health and lifestyle. "These smart solutions lower energy usage and increase safety and efficiency in an era of rapidly urbanizing cities," he remarks, underlining how our daily commutes have become more comfortable, energy-efficient, and tailored to meet our individual needs.

Experts at NIBAV Home Lifts further emphasizes the transformative nature of smart mobility. Elevators and escalators, once functional devices, now represent our unwavering quest for a technologically advanced and globally connected society. With features like predictive maintenance and touchless controls, these vertical transport systems redefine convenience, setting the stage for a healthier and more connected lifestyle especially for kids and elderly.

For the elderly, reduced physical exertion mitigates potential health risks, while for children, the convenience minimizes stress and ensures swift access to essential services. The integration of such technologies stands as a testament to creating inclusive, efficient, and caring healthcare environments.

The everyday commute transforms into a journey of comfort and daily healthcare, with technology helping us achieve better health. 

