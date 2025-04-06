How THIS Fitness Coach Lost 25 Kg In 4 Months: 5 Stubborn Fat-Burning Drinks She Swears By

Amaka, a fitness coach, underwent an incredible physical transformation, shedding 25 kilos in just 4 months. She frequently shares insights from her weight loss journey, including tips and tricks she has picked up along the way. Her Instagram is filled with valuable information on diet, workouts, and lifestyle changes, all aimed at achieving faster and sustainable weight loss.

Amaka, during her weight loss journey, followed a calorie deficit diet. However, detox drinks also helped in burning stubborn fat. “These super effective morning and night drinks did wonders for my metabolism and made me lose weight faster with a well-tailored calorie deficit diet plan,” she wrote in a post, shared on April 3.

HOT LEMON WATER

How to make: Prepared with lemon slices and boiling hot water, allow to boil for 10-15 mins, serve and drink.

Benefits: Aids digestion, boost metabolism and ensures fat breakdown.

GINGER TEA

How to make: 3 tablespoons of grated ginger, 1 cup of hot water. Allow to soak for 10 minutes and drink warm.

Benefits: Helps you debloat, improves digestion and increases calorie burning to help you lose more fat especially belly fat.

APPLE CIDER VINERGAR DRINK

How to make: 2 tablespoons of acv, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, a cup of warm water - stir and drink warm.

Benefits: Curbs late night cravings, helps with fat breakdown and aids digestion.

CINNAMON TEA

How to make: 1 tablespoon of powdered cinnamon, 3 bay leaf- 2 cups of water. Allow to boil for 10-15 minutes, Serve and drink warm.

Benefits: Detoxifies, helps to boost your metabolism to help you lose weight faster even while at rest.

CHAMOMILE TEA

How to make: 1 teabag of chamomile tea, 1 cup of hot water. Allow to soak for 5 mins and drink warm.

Benefits: Aids digestion, reduces stress and improves sleep, helping your body burn fat effectively.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)