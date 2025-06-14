How To Be Your Natural Best In Front Of The Camera On Your Big Day

Weddings are a gorgeous haze — a joyous celebration of love, family, and new beginnings. But in the midst of the chaos of rituals, laughter, and tears, there is one thing that makes these momentary moments eternal: the camera.

And yet, for others, posing in their wedding photos can be daunting. The need to appear flawless, the feeling of being under observation, and the enormity of the day can make even the most confident person into a nervous wreck.

So, how do you ensure that your wedding photos are not only beautiful but also authentic? The key is to be your genuine self. Here's how to own the lens with elegance, poise, and honesty on your wedding day as shared by Vivek Chaudhary Founder, Made in the Blue, A Luxury Wedding Film Making Company.

1. Let Go of the Perfection Trap

Begin by reminding yourself that today is not about perfection — today is about connection. Sure, posed portraits are fine, but it's often the candid, in-between moments that create the most-loved photographs—a caught glance. A laugh shared. A tear that escapes your smile. These unfiltered emotions radiate more than any pose or filter.

The more you attempt to stage every second on camera, the less you live in the moment. So breathe, be present, and let the photographer capture the magic as it happens.

2. Comfort Over Convention

That fancy lehenga or fitted tux can be beautiful, but if it hinders your movement or requires constant adjustments, it will be reflected in the photos. Confidence grows out of comfort. You look best when you feel good.

Choose clothes, shoes, and jewellery that make you move freely — hug, dance, and walk without concern. It'll make you look relaxed and effortless, not stiff or posed.

3. Know Your Angles, But Don’t Overthink Them

Everyone has a ‘good side’ — and knowing yours can boost your confidence. But on your wedding day, it’s important not to get stuck in vanity. Your expressions and emotions will matter far more than your angles.

Rather than worrying about how you'll look, worry about how you feel. Photos capture energy — and when your energy is genuine and happy, your photos will reflect it, no matter the camera angle.

4. Get Comfortable in Front of the Camera

If you're camera-shy, consider organising a pre-wedding photo shoot or engagement session. Not only will it help you feel comfortable with the photographer, but it will also familiarise you with how to move, smile, and relax naturally when being photographed.

Even casual mirror practice can help. Observe what feels forced and what feels fluid. The goal isn’t to rehearse your wedding day like a performance but to feel more at ease when the spotlight is on.

5. Stay Hydrated, Rested, and Nourished

It's a teeny tip with a huge payoff. A rested face, hydrated complexion, and cared-for body appear on camera. Fatigue can subdue even the brightest smile, and dehydration can leave you feeling tired and uncomfortable.

Treat your body to the TLC it needs before the wedding day — hydrate, eat responsibly, and get plenty of sleep. The glow will be genuine, as will your serenity.

6. Roll with the Unexpected

Your dupatta may move, your mascara can smudge, or the wind can muss your hair — and that's not a problem. Many of the most memorable pictures are taken in the unplanned moment. A little bit of imperfection brings vitality to your album. It makes your story your own.