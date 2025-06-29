How To Choose The Right Tattoo Artist: Red Flags And Green Lights From Industry Insiders

As a tattoo artist, I can tell you firsthand: choosing the right artist is just as important as choosing the design. A tattoo is a permanent piece of art on your skin, and the person behind the needle needs to be someone you trust.

Whether it’s your first tattoo or your fifteenth, here’s what to look for—and what to avoid—when choosing your tattoo artist as shared by Sahil Bali, Tattoo Artist at Devil’z Tattooz.

Green flags

1. A Solid Portfolio: Every professional artist should have a clean, consistent portfolio. Whether it’s posted on Instagram, a website, or a physical book in the studio, their portfolio should show healed work, not just fresh tattoos. Look for crisp lines, smooth shading, and a consistent style. If you love realism but their portfolio is full of neo-traditional pieces, they might not be the right match—no matter how good they are.

2. A Clean, Professional Studio: Hygiene isn’t optional in this business. A reputable artist works in a clean environment that follows health codes. You should see disposable gloves, sterilized equipment, and proper aftercare products. If the shop looks messy, smells weird, or if equipment isn’t single-use or sterilized properly, walk away.

3. Clear Communication: A good artist listens to your ideas and offers constructive input. They should be honest about what will or won’t work on your body, based on size, placement, and skin tone. They’ll work with you to create something custom if needed, and they won’t rush you into anything.

Red flags

1. No Portfolio or Sketchy Work: If an artist can’t show you examples of healed work—or if what they show looks inconsistent, shaky, or unfinished—be cautious. Photos can be edited, but healed work doesn’t lie.

2. Super Low Prices: Tattoos aren’t cheap for a reason. Quality work takes time, skill, and proper equipment. If someone’s offering full sleeves for the price of a dinner out, chances are they’re cutting corners. Cheap tattoos often end up needing expensive cover-ups.

3. Pressure Tactics: No professional should rush or pressure you into getting tattooed. If someone pushes you to make a quick decision, won’t revise the design, or refuses to answer your questions, they’re not looking out for your best interests.

4. No Aftercare Guidance: Aftercare is just as important as the tattoo itself. A good artist will explain how to take care of your new ink and be available if you have healing questions. If they don’t mention aftercare—or worse, give bad advice—that’s a serious red flag.