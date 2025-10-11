Windows define comfort, style, and efficiency in all homes. When you consider the choice of windows, they not only impact light and ventilation, but they can also improve the look and quality of use.

In the living room, large-scale sliding or picture windows feel open and let in lots of bright daylight, and take full advantage of the views of your garden. In bedrooms, for example, casement or tilt and turn windows are an ideal choice; they allow for airflow without compromising your privacy.

Ankit Modi, Director at Durakraft Extrusions shares how to choose the right window style for each room in your home.

In kitchens, awning windows are helpful as they allow air flow and ventilation whilst keeping rain and unwanted smells from the food prep area. In bathrooms, of course, there are frosted and fixed-shaped windows which offer privacy with natural light.

uPVC windows are an excellent option for all the above areas. They are durable, insulating, and low maintenance, making them an energy-efficient solution that complements both contemporary and classic aesthetics. In every room of your house, including kitchens or bathrooms, uPVC delivers genuine durability as the material itself won't warp or rot, or require repainting every few years when using timber products, which ultimately protects your investment, and it makes sense to think long term.

When picking window styles, always take into consideration the room type, natural light requirements and ventilation needs. Ensuring the proper form and function from a trusted brand such as uPVC will make an incredible difference to your interiors, making them brighter, more comfortable, and easier to sustain for many years to come.

Preetu Muley Pandey, Founder & Chief Interior Designer at Pree D’fine also shares

Traditionally we all marry into the brown sliding windows provided by the builder but little do we realize how much of a difference they make to our home. Aesthetically, the type of window not only affects the amount of natural light that enters your home but also the overall geometry and colour palette.

Geometrically besides various configurations, one can play with various shapes in a window, like arches for a victorian touch, mullions to match with romanesque architecture, french louvers for a romantic touch and panoramic pivoted windows for scenic views.

Technically, the shape of the windows decides the amount of light it lets in. For example, bay windows catch the rays from different angles that converge into the room. More panels in a sliding window allow a wider opening space and lesser work as better sound proofing. Smaller windows work best with pivoted shutters that waste no space but with the big ones- automated windows are a must. Bathrooms too are over the louvered glass panels for safety and security and have openable translucent glass panels instead. There's a solution for every problem now, thanks to innovation.

Today, the window frames are so sleek, they are barely visible. However, they have a big impact on light quality and the colours that reflect in a room. Black frames offer very high contrast against the light and often pierce the view. White on the other hand, camouflages into the light and enables clean views. But did you know that you could install solid wood windows that could last a lifetime and more?

Yes, wood is very close to every Indian's heart. From superstitions to inheritance, wood finds it's way everywhere and why not? The warmth, luxury and timelessness it exuberates is unmatched. When all your furniture is in wood and your windows follow the same language, it's a match made in heaven.