How To Clean Your Silver Jewellery At Home? Follow 5 Simple Steps & Tricks To Get Its Shine Back

Tips To Clean Silver Jewellery At Home: Who doesn't love little silver shining on our hands, ears or feet? But do you also worry about the lost shine on the silver jewellery items? Worry not today let's take a look at some easy hacks to clean and store silver ornaments with some basic ingredients found at home. Take a look below:

Use Baking Soda-Aluminium Foil

Make a lining in a bowl with aluminium foil and add the baking soda to it. Place your jewelry on the foil, and then pouring in boiling water. Let it soak for a few minutes, then rinse and polish with a soft cloth.

Baking Soda Paste

Take one part of baking soda adding little water to create a paste-like thing. Then, apply it on the jewellery using a toothbrush. Rinse it off the jewelry with water and dry it thoroughly with a soft cloth.

Toothpaste Method

If you have neither baking soda nor aluminum foil at home, worry not. Use toothpaste (preferably white one) and mix it with a bit of water to and use a brush to clean your silver jewels. Rinse and dry it for perfect sheen.

Dishwash Soap & Water

Use little drops of dish soap wash with warm water in a bowl. Soak the jewelry for 5-10 minutes, then use a brush to clean the tarnish. Rinse the ornaments with warm water and dry it immediately with a lint-free cloth.

Silver Polish

Not many people know that there are a few silver polishes available in the market which can be bought and simply applied using a brush.

Tips To Store Silver Jewellery At Home

Always keep your silver ornaments packed in separate zip-lock bags.

Avoid exposure to excess moisture

Moisture absorbers like silica gel packs or piece of charcoal must be placed in the box containing silver jewels.

