How To Impress In Virtual Interviews: Remote Hiring Made Easy

The recruitment processes have changed over the period of time. Particularly, during the pandemic, the intervention of digital platforms for recruitment gained a lot of popularity. Post-pandemic companies continued the usage of digital platforms for the selection process. However, virtual interviews have now become a methodical part of any recruitment process.

Virtual interviews help in optimizing recruitment costs on both ends. Also, the geographical availability of the candidate is not a barrier anymore. Further, the problem of candidates not turning up for the physical round is largely resolved using virtual interviews. Swadesh Kumar Singh, CEO at GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS) shared how to impress interviewer in virtual interviews.

Since virtual interviews have become an integral part of any recruitment process, candidates should be well versed and prepared for the same. The first in the line is to master the technology. A candidate should have a high familiarity with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet or Webex. Mr. Swadesh Kumar Singh, CEO at GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, shared that mastering these tools includes having a command of audio and video settings, background settings, the usage of the screen sharing feature, and resolving basic technical issues. The applicant should practice these tools with the help of mock interviews.

Creating a Professional Interview Environment

The candidate should also be conscious about the environment in which the interview is to be given. Arranging a proper place for giving the virtual interview is yet another important thing to do. Having a neutral background, a tidy room, good lighting, a space with no noise, and a stable internet connection is suggested before any virtual interview.

At times, the candidates are not dressed properly for the virtual interview. The job seekers should make sure that they are dressed in formal attire during the interview. A good dressing gives a sense of higher confidence during the interview.

The Non-Verbal Communication Tips

One of the key features, while appearing for a virtual interview, is that body language plays an important role. The candidates should maintain a good body language and necessarily work on their seating posture by sitting upright, making eye contact by looking into the camera, and involving face expressions for showing higher engagement. The candidates should also avoid a lot of body movement and keep the camera at a proper distance.

Speaking into the mic is an important aspect of virtual interviews; candidates should know the appropriate distance of the mouthpiece for clarity of voice. Practicing this in the mock interview is also crucial. The virtual interviews also demand a controlled pace of speech so that, despite network issues, communication can be smooth.

The candidates should avoid using multiple windows for answering the questions. Reading through another window can be clearly spotted by the observer and leaves a really bad impression.

Understanding the Job and Company

While giving any interview, the applicant should read the Job description thoroughly and research the company extensively. They should have a clear idea of how his/her expertise and skills align with the described role and the company’s vision and also have a clarity on significant contributions that he/she can make to the organization.

They should also prepare the answers to common and behavioural questions. Preparing the answers in accordance with situation, task, action, and result, also popularly known as the STAR method, will be helpful.

Key to Making a Lasting Impression

The candidate should appear full of energy and enthusiasm during the entire interview process. Dullness or low energy can be easily spotted in a virtual interview. The candidate should always have insightful questions ready that are related to the growth and development of the company.

Preparing students for remote hiring is a challenging job, and the institutions should take steps like hosting mock interviews, holding communication skills workshops, and developing strong networking profiles on digital and social media such as LinkedIn or similar portals.

The students should also be trained on technical proficiency, and the institution should continuously engage students for virtual discussions, debates, competitions and events of such kind. They should also be trained on troubleshooting the basic problems of online platforms. Another important training domain for students should be digital etiquette.

Right guidance about improving their professional networks should be given, this includes building social media networking profiles, engaging with relevant people on social networking, and attending digital events such as webinars, lectures, and discussions.

Additionally, the students should be trained for virtual work environments as a lot of companies offer job roles in hybrid mode and be trained to perform with high efficiency and effectiveness even in the virtual work environment.

In conclusion, virtual interviews are a constituent part of recruitment for the entire corporate sector, and it is here to stay. Students should embrace the change and prepare themselves not only for virtual interviews but for the online work environment as well. Further, the institutions should also train the students on the same.