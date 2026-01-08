How To Make Dry Fruits Panjiri At Home: Easy Traditional Recipe, Step-By-Step Method, And Health Benefits

Dry Fruits Panjiri is a nutritious and traditional Indian preparation often made during winters, after childbirth, or during religious occasions. Packed with energy, healthy fats, and natural sweetness, this wholesome mix is known for boosting strength, immunity, and overall wellness. The best part is that it’s easy to make at home with simple ingredients and can be stored for weeks.

What Is Dry Fruits Panjiri?

Dry Fruits Panjiri is a roasted mixture of dry fruits, nuts, edible gum, and natural sweeteners like sugar or jaggery. Unlike regular panjiri made with wheat flour, this version is gluten-free and richer in nutrients, making it suitable for all age groups.

Ingredients Needed for Dry Fruits Panjiri

1 cup almonds

1 cup cashews

1 cup walnuts

½ cup pistachios

½ cup raisins

¼ cup edible gum (gond)

½ cup desi ghee

¾ cup powdered sugar or grated jaggery (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

Optional: fox nuts (makhana), melon seeds, pumpkin seeds

Step-by-Step Method to Make Dry Fruits Panjiri

Step 1: Chop the Dry Fruits

Finely chop all the dry fruits and keep them aside. You can use a food processor, but avoid grinding them into a paste.

Step 2: Fry the Edible Gum

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan. Add edible gum and fry on low flame until it puffs up and becomes crispy. Remove and crush it lightly.

Step 3: Roast the Dry Fruits

In the same pan, roast almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, and seeds one by one on low flame until they turn aromatic. Keep stirring to avoid burning.

Step 4: Add Raisins

Add raisins at the end and roast briefly until they swell. Switch off the flame.

Step 5: Mix Everything Together

Add powdered sugar or jaggery and cardamom powder to the roasted mixture. Mix well while the panjiri is still warm so everything blends evenly.

Tips to Make Perfect Dry Fruits Panjiri

Always roast ingredients on low flame to retain nutrients

Let the mixture cool completely before storing

Adjust sweetness based on preference

Use desi ghee for authentic taste and health benefits

How to Store Dry Fruits Panjiri

Store panjiri in an airtight container at room temperature. It stays fresh for 2–3 weeks and even longer if refrigerated.

Health Benefits of Dry Fruits Panjiri

Boosts energy and stamina

Improves digestion

Supports immunity

Helps with post-pregnancy recovery

Keeps the body warm in winters

Dry Fruits Panjiri is a perfect blend of taste, tradition, and nutrition. Whether you make it for festive occasions or daily nourishment, this homemade recipe ensures purity and health in every bite. Easy to prepare and rich in goodness, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to add a natural energy booster to their diet.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)