How To Permanently Get Rid Of Cockroaches From Your Home – Homemade Ways That Work

Cockroaches are one of the most unwelcome pests in any home. Not only are they creepy and dirty, but they can also carry harmful bacteria that pose serious health risks. If you're tired of spotting roaches scurrying across your kitchen floor or hiding in your cabinets, you're not alone—and the good news is, you don’t need toxic chemicals to deal with them.

Here’s how to permanently get rid of cockroaches using effective homemade methods.

Why Do Cockroaches Invade Your Home?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Before we get into how to get rid of them, it helps to understand why cockroaches are there in the first place. Common reasons include:

Food crumbs or spills

Uncovered trash

Dirty dishes

Leaky pipes and moisture

Clutter and hiding spots

Eliminating these attractants is the first step in keeping your home roach-free.

Homemade Ways to Permanently Eliminate Cockroaches

1. Baking Soda and Sugar Trap

This is one of the most effective natural roach killers.

How it works:

Sugar attracts the cockroaches, and baking soda reacts with the acids in their stomach, causing them to die.

How to use:

Mix equal parts of baking soda and sugar.

Place the mixture in shallow dishes or jar lids near suspected roach hideouts (under sinks, behind stoves, etc.).

Repeat daily until activity stops.

2. Boric Acid and Flour Bait

Boric acid is a natural insecticide and very effective when used properly.

How to use:

Mix 1 part boric acid, 1 part flour, and 1 part sugar.

Roll into small balls or leave as powder.

Place them in dark corners, under appliances, and near cracks.

Keep away from pets and children. Boric acid can be toxic if ingested in large amounts.

3. Diatomaceous Earth (Food Grade)

Diatomaceous Earth (DE) is a non-toxic powder that kills roaches by cutting through their exoskeleton and dehydrating them.

How to use:

Lightly dust DE around baseboards, under sinks, behind the fridge, and in cracks.

Leave it overnight and vacuum it up in the morning.

Repeat for several days.

4. Bay Leaves as a Natural Repellent

Cockroaches hate the smell of bay leaves.

How to use:

Crush some bay leaves and sprinkle them in cupboards, drawers, and kitchen corners.

You can also place whole bay leaves in roach-prone areas.

It won’t kill them, but it helps repel and discourage infestations.

5. Essential Oil Spray (Peppermint or Tea Tree Oil)

Cockroaches detest strong essential oils.

DIY Spray:

Mix 10-15 drops of peppermint oil or tea tree oil with 1 cup of water and a few drops of dish soap. Pour into a spray bottle and spray affected areas daily. This will help repel cockroaches and also leave your home smelling fresh!

6. Soap and Water Solution

Roaches breathe through their skin, so a simple soap and water spray can kill them instantly.

How to use:

Mix a few drops of dish soap with water in a spray bottle.

Spray directly on roaches when you see them.

It's a good quick-kill method.

Don’t Forget: Consistency is Key

You can’t just apply one method once and expect permanent results. To truly eliminate cockroaches:

Keep your kitchen and bathroom clean and dry

Fix leaky faucets and remove water sources

Take out the trash daily

Store food in airtight containers

Vacuum and wipe down surfaces regularly

Bonus: DIY Roach-Repelling Cleaner

Use this to clean countertops, floors, and cabinets:

Ingredients:

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup water

15 drops peppermint oil

10 drops lemon or tea tree oil

Spray on surfaces to both clean and repel cockroaches naturally.

When to Call a Professional

If the infestation is severe, homemade solutions might not be enough. Contact a licensed pest control service if: