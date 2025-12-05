How To Store Your Banarasi Saree Without Turning Black? Check Here

Banarasi sarees are treasured heirlooms—rich in zari, woven with intricate craftsmanship, and often passed down through generations. But because these sarees contain real zari (a blend of silk thread with gold or silver coating), they are particularly vulnerable to oxidation, moisture, and improper storage, which can cause the zari to darken or turn black over time.

If you want your Banarasi saree to shine beautifully for years, proper care is essential. Here’s a complete guide on how to store your Banarasi saree safely without letting it turn black.

1. Keep It Away from Humidity

Moisture is the biggest enemy of zari. Humid conditions can cause tarnishing, making the golden or silver zari appear dull or black.

What to do:

Always store the saree in a cool, dry place.

Avoid storing it near bathrooms, kitchens, or exterior walls where humidity is high.

Use silica gel packets or moisture absorbers in your wardrobe to keep the area dry.

2. Wrap It in a Muslin or Pure Cotton Cloth

Never store Banarasi sarees in plastic covers. Plastic traps moisture and promotes discoloration.

Better alternatives:

A soft muslin cloth (best choice)

Pure cotton fabric

Unbleached mulmul

Wrapping prevents the zari from rubbing against other materials and minimizes exposure to air, which slows down tarnishing.

3. Avoid Using Naphthalene Balls Directly

Many people use naphthalene balls to keep insects away, but direct contact can cause yellowing or blackening.

If you want to use them:

Place the balls in a separate pouch or small container.

Keep them away from direct contact with the saree.

4. Air It Out Regularly

Even if well-stored, Banarasi sarees need occasional “breathing time.”

How to do it:

Every 3–4 months, open the saree, unfold it completely, and let it air in indirect light for a few hours.

Avoid sunlight, as it can fade the silk.

5. Refold It Frequently to Prevent Permanent Creases

The zari threads are delicate and can break or tarnish along crease lines.

Tip:

Change the folding pattern every 3–6 months.

Refolding keeps the zari from getting stressed at the same points.

6. Use a Zari-Protective Lining if Possible

If the saree has heavy zari borders or pallu, placing a thin acid-free tissue paper or soft cotton cloth over the zari can protect it from friction and oxidation.

7. Avoid Perfume or Deodorant Contact

Alcohol-based products can damage zari instantly.

Remember:

Do not spray perfume on or near the saree.

If worn at a function, let the sprayed perfume on your body dry completely before draping.

8. Store Horizontally, Not Hanging

Hanging a Banarasi saree for long can stretch the delicate silk and pull down the zari work.

Best practice:

Fold and keep it flat on a shelf.

Stack it loosely, not under heavy piles of clothes.

9. Use a Saree Bag or Box for Extra Protection

A pure cotton saree bag, breathable fabric box, or acid-free storage box helps maintain the saree’s longevity.

Avoid synthetic bags, as they trap moisture.

