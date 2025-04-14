Iconic Indian Royal Golconda Blue Diamond To Be Auctioned Worth Rs 430 Crore

A rare gem steeped in Indian royal history, The Golconda Blue — a remarkable blue diamond once owned by the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda — is poised to make its auction debut at Christie’s prestigious “Magnificent Jewels” sale in Geneva on May 14.

Weighing 23.24 carats, this vivid blue diamond is set in a striking modern ring designed by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR. The piece is expected to fetch between USD 35 million and USD 50 million (approximately ₹300 crore to ₹430 crore).

“Truly exceptional gems of noble provenance rarely appear on the market,” said Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewelry. “In our 259-year history, Christie’s has had the honor of offering some of the most significant Golconda diamonds, including the Archduke Joseph, the Princie, and the Wittelsbach. With its royal heritage, extraordinary hue, and impressive size, The Golconda Blue ranks among the rarest blue diamonds in existence.”

Adding to its global significance is the diamond’s unmistakable Indian heritage. It originates from the legendary Golconda mines in present-day Telangana — the same source behind many of the world’s most fabled diamonds.

Christie’s notes that The Golconda Blue once belonged to Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore, a visionary ruler known for his modernist sensibilities and international flair during the 1920s and ’30s. In 1923, the Maharaja’s father commissioned a bracelet featuring this diamond from the French house Chaumet, after previously acquiring the famed “Indore Pears” from the same jeweler.

A decade later, jeweler Mauboussin reimagined the royal collection, incorporating The Golconda Blue into a dazzling necklace alongside the Indore Pear diamonds. This stunning piece was immortalized in a portrait of the Maharani of Indore by French artist Bernard Boutet de Monvel — a moment capturing the elegance of Indo-European high society.

In 1947, the diamond was acquired by legendary New York jeweler Harry Winston, who set it in a brooch paired with a white diamond of equal size. That brooch later found its way to the Maharaja of Baroda, continuing the gem’s storied journey through Indian royalty before eventually passing into private hands.

The upcoming live auction will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva, offering collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of regal Indian history.