India Overtakes France, Japan In Global Food Race: How Our Food Can Conquer The World Next

New Delhi: India is rising as a culinary powerhouse, leaving even France and Japan behind in the global food arena. From the bustling street markets of Bangkok to Singapore’s famous hawker centres and from Milan’s elegant restaurants to Dubai’s luxury diners, food is no longer only about taste, it defines the identity of a destination. Tourists travel to explore new places as well as enjoy local delicacies; and therefore, countries such as Japan, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Mexico and France have transformed their local cuisine into global brands. Now, India has the chance to do the same.

No other country in the world offers the sheer variety of flavours that India does. Every region tells its own story through food. From the aromatic kitchens of Lucknow to Kerala’s spice gardens, from Delhi’s royal thalis to Punjab’s smoky tandoors and from coastal seafood to North-East delicacies, Indian cuisine changes with geography and season. Despite this richness, India the country has not so far fully leveraged its food to attract tourists.

Today, Indian cuisine is finally making its mark globally. It is appreciated and embraced. People are learning to cook Indian dishes, and Indian restaurants are becoming key players in the world’s top dining destinations. Where France and Japan once dominated, Indian aromas are now spreading across the world.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The past few years have been historic for Indian culinary success. Chef Vijay Kumar won the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef in New York this year. His restaurant, Semma, regained its Michelin Star and The New York Times named it the city’s number one dining destination. Dubai’s Tresind Studio became the first Indian restaurant to earn three Michelin Stars. Bangkok’s chef Garima Arora runs Gaa, a two-Michelin-star restaurant. Chef Gaggan Anand continues to feature among the world’s 50 best restaurants. In New York, Bungalow; in San Francisco, Copra; in London, Kanishk, Gymkhana; and Darjeeling Express, all showcase India’s culinary innovation to the world.

Indian cuisine abroad is not limited to curry and naan. It now represents innovation, heritage and storytelling. Chefs are introducing the world to India’s spices, flavors and culinary traditions in ways never seen before. This is the perfect moment to integrate India’s rich food heritage into its tourism identity.

Travel today starts and ends with food. Tourists go to Italy to taste, not just sightsee. Japan draws visitors to experience its flavours and rituals. Thailand has woven its tourism entirely around cuisine. Even Mexico, once known for a simple street taco, has made food a core identity.

India has a natural advantage. Vegetarianism is already a global trend, and New Delhi has centuries of plant-based culinary tradition. Mediterranean countries position their cuisine as healthy; India can become the global capital of balanced and wholesome food. Imagine combining regional vegetarian dishes with yoga and Ayurveda, a truly unique selling point.

Every Indian dish reflects local climate, culture, memory and travel. But tourism has largely focussed on forts, palaces and natural landscapes. These are stunning, but food connects travellers to the soul of a place. India can create culinary trails like Europe’s wine routes – kabab trails in Lucknow, spice trails in Kerala or street food safaris across Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The world is finally ready to taste India, and New Delhi must rise to the occasion. One strategic move can make Indian food not just a delight but a global phenomenon and a tourism magnet like never before.