India Ranks.... In World English Proficiency Index; Which Country Tops List? Check Top 10 English-Savvy Nations

Every nation has its native language, which its citizens are most comfortable using. However, in our increasingly globalised world, a common language is essential for diplomacy and international collaboration. English, spoken by 1.5 billion people globally and serving as an official language in over 50 countries, plays this crucial role.

The 2024 EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) ranks countries based on their English-speaking abilities. Here are the top 10 nations with the highest proficiency scores:

Netherlands (Score: 636)

Topping the list, the Netherlands boasts very high English proficiency, thanks to its emphasis on English in education and business.

Norway (Score: 610)

English is widely used in Norwegian media and international commerce, supported by an education system that promotes language learning from an early age.

Singapore (Score: 609)

As one of Singapore’s official languages, English is integral to its education system, business, and government operations.

Sweden (Score: 608)

English is prevalent in Swedish education, media, and corporate settings. Watching undubbed English content further boosts fluency.

Croatia (Score: 607)

English is increasingly important in tourism and business, and schools place a strong emphasis on the language.

Portugal (Score: 605)

With tourism and international business playing key roles, English is essential. It’s a mandatory subject in schools.

Denmark (Score: 603)

Danes learn English from a young age and frequently consume English-language media, aiding their strong command of the language.

Greece (Score: 602)

English is vital for Greece’s tourism sector and is heavily promoted through the education system.

Austria (Score: 600)

English education starts early, and the language is widely used in both business and tourism sectors.

Germany (Score: 598)

With strong economic ties globally, English is a key language in business and education, learned widely from an early age.

India’s Ranking: #69 (Score: 490)

While India ranks lower in proficiency, it has a vast number of English speakers, stemming from its colonial history and the language’s central role in education and professional life.