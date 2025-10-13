India’s Wake-Up Call: The Silent Sleep Crisis and Its Societal Impact

The sleep aids market is growing at a rate of 9.55% per year, going from $133 million in 2016 to an estimated $455 million by 2029. This shows that people are making sleep health a priority in their lives, just like they do with fitness.

People now do a lot of research before they buy things and are willing to pay more for quality. This shows a big change from "any bed will do" to seeing sleep as an investment for good health. Arun Roongta, Managing Director, Texzone Information Services shares insights on the silent sleep crisis and its social impact with Zee News English.

Q1. How is sleep deprivation silently fuelling issues like lifestyle diseases, stress, and road accidents in India?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

59% of Indians get less than six hours of sleep a night, which is a crisis level of sleep deprivation. This is a direct cause of the rise in lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems. People who don't get enough sleep are much more likely to have metabolic disorders and higher levels of stress hormones.

The economy suffers a lot because of lower productivity at work and higher health care costs. Almost half of working Indians have taken sick leave because they don't get enough sleep. Lack of sleep also hurts cognitive performance and the ability to make decisions, which makes transportation and industrial sectors less safe, but this is mostly ignored in India's safety talks.

Q2. What role do cultural/work habits (late work hours, digital screen addiction, etc.) play in worsening India’s sleep health?

Indian work culture has completely changed the way people sleep, with 37% of workers working night shifts i.e., after 9 PM. Culturally, long hours of work are seen as a good thing. However, due to that late dinners and long commutes have made it harder to get enough sleep.

Digital addiction is the biggest problem; 88% of Indians use their phones before bed, and blue light exposure lowers melatonin production. Additionally, the move from traditional joint family sleeping arrangements to individual urban lifestyles has gotten rid of natural sleep hygiene practices. This has led to "revenge bedtime procrastination," where people stay awake to get back their personal time.

Q3. How can innovations in sleep tech, wellness apps, and sleep-friendly home products help Indians build better sleep hygiene?

Technological advancement in sleep can be very helpful. For instance, smart mattresses with built-in tracking, temperature control for hot climates, and AI-powered sleep coaching are becoming more popular. In addition, wearable devices like WHOOP fitness bands, Oura smart rings, and more are being recognised for tracking good sleep for good health. From 2024 to 2029, India's sleep tech market is expected to grow approximately 20% per year.

The big idea is to use all of these things together: air purifiers to get rid of pollution, white noise machines to block out traffic noise, blackout curtains to block out light pollution, and ergonomic products made for Indian body types. Apps that offer personalised coaching and behavioural therapy can help people who have trouble sleeping without breaking the bank. Ultimately, the industry is growing, but real potential lies in turning latent demand into active demand through effective marketing.

Q4. Are Indian consumers now willing to invest more in sleep wellness as part of their lifestyle spending?

Our relationship with sleep has transformed over time. India's mattress market is expected to be $3.48 billion, a growth rate of 8.54% per year by 2030. More than 70% of urban Indians are now willing to try sleep products that use AI to improve their health. This can be beneficial to people under 35.