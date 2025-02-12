Indian Makhana: The Superfood Revolution – Check Its Health Benefits, Global Demand, And All You Need To Know

In recent years, the world has witnessed a growing shift towards health-conscious eating. According to McKinsey’s Future of Wellness Report (2024), over 50 percent of individuals are prioritizing their wellness more than the previous year. With this shift, demand for nutrient-rich superfoods has skyrocketed, and Indian Makhana (fox nuts) has emerged as a global powerhouse in healthy snacking.

The increasing demand for Makhana has led to significant developments, including the establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar with a Rs 100 crore budget allocation for 2025. This move highlights the government’s focus on boosting production, exports, and farmer support in the industry.

Makhana – The Nutrient-Packed Superfood

For centuries, Makhana has been a staple in Indian diets, but today, it is gaining international recognition for its exceptional health benefits.

Key Health Benefits of Makhana

● Low glycemic index, making it ideal for diabetics and blood sugar management

● Rich in antioxidants, helping combat inflammation, slow aging, and boost immunity

● Heart-friendly Omega-3s, supporting cardiovascular health and lowering bad cholesterol

● Naturally gluten-free, making it a safe and nutritious option for gluten-sensitive individuals

● High in protein and fiber, keeping you full longer and aiding in weight management

According to Deepak Agarwal, Secretary of NDFC(I) (Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India), Makhana’s low cholesterol, minimal saturated fat, and high nutritional value make it a perfect superfood for health-conscious consumers.

Rising Global Demand for Makhana

The Makhana industry is witnessing exponential growth, with India leading the way.

The global Makhana market was valued at 43.56 million Dollars and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent, reaching 265 million Dollars by 2035.

► In 2023-24, India exported 4,601 shipments of Makhana, marking a 41 percent year-on-year growth.

► The United States, Canada, and Australia are among the top importers, driving global demand.

The increasing focus on healthy, plant-based snacking in Western markets has propelled Makhana’s demand, says Aashutosh Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, SnackPure.

Makhana Board: Government’s Vision for Growth

Recognizing Makhana’s economic potential, the Indian government has launched a Makhana Board in Bihar, allocating Rs 100 crore in Budget 2025.

Future of Makhana: Trends and Innovations

With the rising demand for plant-based, nutritious snacks, Makhana is set to dominate global health markets.

● Supermarkets and e-commerce platforms are witnessing a surge in Makhana sales

● Makhana is increasingly being used in snacks, curries, rice dishes, and gourmet cuisine

● New product development, such as Makhana-based protein bars, flavored fox nuts, and energy bites, is driving industry innovation

Arvind Joshi, Executive Chef at Swastik Luxury Wellbeing Sanctuary, highlights its culinary versatility. Roasted and popped Makhana is a trendy healthy snack, but it is also widely integrated into curries, stews, and salads for its nutritional benefits and unique texture.

The Makhana industry is on the brink of a global revolution. With rising health awareness, strong government support, and growing export opportunities, Indian Makhana is set to become a leading superfood worldwide.

As consumers shift towards healthier and natural alternatives, Makhana’s nutritional benefits, versatility, and market potential make it a game-changer in the superfood industry. Now is the time for India to scale up production and strategically position Makhana as a global wellness staple.