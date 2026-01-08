India’s coffee culture is evolving rapidly, and it is no longer confined to just South Indian filter cups, but is spreading across urban and emerging markets. According to industry estimates, the Indian coffee market was valued at around USD 6.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow further in the coming decade, driven by rising consumption, urban lifestyles, and a growing taste for premium brews.

Domestic coffee consumption in India has been steadily increasing, supported by both traditional forms and speciality offerings.Raja Chakraborty, CMO, Continental Coffee shares the science behind India's love for extra- strong coffee.

Coffee is fundamentally an acquired taste. That initial bitterness, the rich aroma that pulls you in, and the mental perk you feel after your first sip, all these form part of what makes coffee so memorable. In many ways, once you develop a liking for coffee, it tends to stick with you. For regular drinkers, it becomes something more than just a beverage, almost addictive, weaving itself into daily routines and memory structures. A strong cup of coffee in the morning can evoke comfort and familiarity, forging a bond that keeps coffee lovers loyal.

The taste of coffee is not a simple on/off switch. It’s a complex symphony of parameters that shape flavour in distinct ways. These include the roast levels, the type of beans used, the proportion of coffee to chicory, whether the coffee is in powder or agglomerated form, and the manufacturing process, such as Spray Dried or Freeze Dried methods. Each of these elements plays a significant role in determining the final taste profile of an instant coffee product.

In South India, one of the signature characteristics of local coffee culture is the use of chicory mixed with coffee. Chicory adds body and thickness to the brew, creating a heavier mouthfeel and a perception of stronger flavour. When chicory is present, the coffee feels thicker and bolder. On the other hand, a cup made with pure coffee beans tends to be more aromatic and thinner in consistency. Whether it’s the robust flavour intensity or the captivating aroma that draws people in, the coffee experience in either form is unmistakably strong.

Another key factor that contributes to India’s love for bold coffee is the dominance of Robusta beans and dark roasting. Robusta beans naturally contain higher levels of caffeine and have a stronger, more earthy, and bitter flavour compared to Arabica. Dark roasting amplifies these characteristics, often resulting in a brew that coffee drinkers perceive as “stronger.”

The spray dried manufacturing process is another variable influencing taste. Compared to freeze dried coffee, spray dried coffee particles often deliver a more intense flavour punch, adding to the perception of strength in instant coffee formats.

Finally, the form of the coffee granules affects extraction and taste. Agglomerated (granular) coffee dissolves more uniformly in milk, enabling better release of flavours and often resulting in a stronger overall taste experience.

Ultimately, India’s preference for extra-strong coffee is no accident, it’s the result of tradition, and daily ritual converging in the cup. From Robusta-heavy beans and darker roasts to chicory blends and brewing methods designed for intensity, every element amplifies flavour, body, and caffeine impact. Bold coffee doesn’t just wake you up; it satisfies a deeply ingrained taste memory and delivers a sense of strength that lighter brews often can’t match. In a culture that values flavour that holds its ground, especially against milk, sugar, and long mornings, bold tastes don’t just win. They endure.