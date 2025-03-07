International Women's Day 2025 is a perfect occasion to celebrate the strength and resilience of women. However, many women experience menstrual cramps that can disrupt their daily lives. Instead of relying solely on medications, yoga offers a natural and effective way to relieve menstrual discomfort. Certain asanas help in reducing pain, improving circulation, and relaxing the body.

Here are six yoga asanas to ease menstrual pain and promote overall well-being:

1. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Benefits:

Relieves lower back pain and menstrual cramps

Calms the nervous system and reduces stress

Gently stretches the hips and thighs

How to Do It:

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching.

Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward.

Rest your forehead on the mat and take deep breaths.

Hold for 1-2 minutes.

2. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Benefits:

Opens up the pelvic region and improves blood circulation

Reduces lower abdominal cramps and tension

Encourages deep relaxation

How to Do It:

Lie on your back and bring the soles of your feet together.

Let your knees fall outward in a butterfly position.

Place your hands on your abdomen or by your sides.

Breathe deeply for 2-3 minutes.

3. Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)

Benefits:

Aids digestion and relieves bloating

Gently massages the abdominal organs

Alleviates lower back pain

How to Do It:

Lie on your back and hug both knees toward your chest.

Hold your knees with your hands and gently rock side to side.

Stay in this position for 1-2 minutes.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Benefits:

Strengthens the lower back and eases tension

Enhances blood circulation in the pelvic area

Boosts energy levels

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the mat and lift your hips.

Clasp your hands under your back for support.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then lower slowly.

5. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Benefits:

Stretches the spine, hamstrings, and lower back

Soothes abdominal discomfort and cramps

Calms the mind and reduces stress

How to Do It:

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale, lengthen your spine, and exhale as you fold forward.

Hold your feet or shins and relax into the stretch.

Stay in the pose for 1-2 minutes.

6. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

Benefits:

Promotes relaxation and reduces fatigue

Improves blood circulation and relieves lower back pain

Helps in balancing hormones

How to Do It:

Sit sideways next to a wall and swing your legs up.

Lie on your back with your legs resting against the wall.

Keep your arms relaxed by your sides.

Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)