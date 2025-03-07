International Women's Day 2025: 6 Yoga Asanas To Manage Menstrual Pain
Yoga is a gentle and effective way to manage menstrual pain without any side effects. Practicing these asanas regularly can help ease discomfort, promote relaxation, and support overall menstrual health. This International Women's Day, embrace self-care and celebrate your well-being with the power of yoga!
International Women's Day 2025 is a perfect occasion to celebrate the strength and resilience of women. However, many women experience menstrual cramps that can disrupt their daily lives. Instead of relying solely on medications, yoga offers a natural and effective way to relieve menstrual discomfort. Certain asanas help in reducing pain, improving circulation, and relaxing the body.
Here are six yoga asanas to ease menstrual pain and promote overall well-being:
1. Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Benefits:
- Relieves lower back pain and menstrual cramps
- Calms the nervous system and reduces stress
- Gently stretches the hips and thighs
How to Do It:
- Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching.
- Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward.
- Rest your forehead on the mat and take deep breaths.
- Hold for 1-2 minutes.
2. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)
Benefits:
- Opens up the pelvic region and improves blood circulation
- Reduces lower abdominal cramps and tension
- Encourages deep relaxation
How to Do It:
- Lie on your back and bring the soles of your feet together.
- Let your knees fall outward in a butterfly position.
- Place your hands on your abdomen or by your sides.
- Breathe deeply for 2-3 minutes.
3. Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)
Benefits:
- Aids digestion and relieves bloating
- Gently massages the abdominal organs
- Alleviates lower back pain
How to Do It:
- Lie on your back and hug both knees toward your chest.
- Hold your knees with your hands and gently rock side to side.
- Stay in this position for 1-2 minutes.
4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
Benefits:
- Strengthens the lower back and eases tension
- Enhances blood circulation in the pelvic area
- Boosts energy levels
How to Do It:
- Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart.
- Press your feet into the mat and lift your hips.
- Clasp your hands under your back for support.
- Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then lower slowly.
5. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)
Benefits:
- Stretches the spine, hamstrings, and lower back
- Soothes abdominal discomfort and cramps
- Calms the mind and reduces stress
How to Do It:
- Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you.
- Inhale, lengthen your spine, and exhale as you fold forward.
- Hold your feet or shins and relax into the stretch.
- Stay in the pose for 1-2 minutes.
6. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)
Benefits:
- Promotes relaxation and reduces fatigue
- Improves blood circulation and relieves lower back pain
- Helps in balancing hormones
How to Do It:
- Sit sideways next to a wall and swing your legs up.
- Lie on your back with your legs resting against the wall.
- Keep your arms relaxed by your sides.
- Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.
