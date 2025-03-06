Women’s Day is a perfect occasion to celebrate the special women in your life—whether it’s your mother, wife, sister, or friend. And what better way to show appreciation than by preparing a delightful homemade brunch? Here are some easy yet impressive brunch recipes that will surely bring a smile to her face.

1. Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes

Start the day on a sweet note with these soft and fluffy pancakes packed with juicy blueberries.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup fresh blueberries

Butter or oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another bowl, whisk buttermilk, egg, and vanilla extract.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients, then fold in the blueberries.

Heat a pan, grease it lightly, and pour small portions of batter.

Cook until bubbles appear, then flip and cook the other side.

Serve warm with honey, maple syrup, or whipped cream.

2. Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs

A healthy and elegant brunch option that’s packed with nutrients and flavors.

Ingredients:

2 slices of whole-grain bread

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs

½ tsp vinegar

Chili flakes or microgreens for garnish

Instructions:

Toast the bread slices until golden brown.

Mash the avocado with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Spread the mashed avocado on the toast.

To poach eggs, bring water to a simmer in a pan, add vinegar, and gently drop in the eggs. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

Place the poached eggs on the avocado toast and garnish with chili flakes or microgreens.

3. Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

A refreshing and easy brunch dish that looks fancy but takes only minutes to prepare.

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

½ cup granola

½ cup fresh strawberries (sliced)

1 tbsp honey

Instructions:

In a glass, layer Greek yogurt, granola, and strawberries.

Repeat the layers and drizzle honey on top.

Serve chilled.

4. Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

A protein-packed, savory dish to balance out the sweet treats.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

¼ cup chopped spinach

¼ cup chopped mushrooms

¼ cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp butter

Instructions:

Beat the eggs with salt and pepper.

Heat butter in a pan, sauté mushrooms and spinach for a minute.

Pour in the beaten eggs and cook until set.

Sprinkle cheese on one side and fold the omelet.

Serve hot.

5. Fresh Orange & Mint Cooler

A refreshing homemade drink to complete the brunch.

Ingredients:

2 fresh oranges (juiced)

1 tbsp honey

1 cup soda water

Mint leaves for garnish

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Mix fresh orange juice with honey.

Add ice cubes and top with soda water.

Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

To make the brunch extra special, set up a beautiful table with flowers, candles, and a handwritten note expressing your love and appreciation.